March 12, 2020

Scientists uncover how invasive plants gain a head start after fire

by University of Western Australia

invasive species
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

New research from The University of Western Australia has shed light on why some invasive plants make a better comeback after a fire, outstripping native species in the race for resources.

The findings, published today in Nature Communications could help to improve revegetation efforts in regions affected by bushfires.

During bushfires, called karrikins, named after the Noongar word 'karrik' meaning smoke, are produced from burning . Karrikins soak into the soil with the first rain after a fire and stimulate the germination of buried seeds.

The scientists from UWA's School of Molecular Sciences and the ARC Centre of Excellence in Plant Energy Biology examined more than 400 species, and found that some appeared to have developed an enhanced sensitivity to karrikins.

Lead researcher Dr. Mark Waters said it was known that plants used a special receptor called KARRIKIN INSENSITIVE 2 (KAI2) to detect karrikins. However, unlike most plants that carried only a single type of KAI2, some species had more receptors.

"We looked at plants we knew responded well to karrikins and found that one of these, an Australian weed commonly called wild turnip (Brassica tournefortii), had three KAI2 receptors," Dr. Waters said.

"On closer examination we found that mutations in one of these three receptors were responsible for the improved karrikin sensing."

Dr. Waters said the scientists also found that by changing two in the KAI2 receptor of a plant they could turn it into a karrikin super-sensor.

"This is exciting because we have discovered a way in which KAI2 protein can evolve to change its sensitivity to karrikins," he said. "It will be interesting to see if this discovery could be used in areas where revegetation efforts are needed."

Of 400 examined subsequently, the scientists found to their surprise that there were similar KAI2 mutations in nine species of flowering plants.

"One of these species is Hakea drupacea, an Australian native that has become an in South Africa, and relies on fire to spread," he said.

By understanding which are karrikin super-sensors the scientists hope their study can guide predictions of which plant species may germinate best when treated with karrikins and apply this knowledge to the revegetation of fire-affected land.

Explore further

Plant growth boosted by 400 million year old communication system
More information: Yueming Kelly Sun et al. Divergent receptor proteins confer responses to different karrikins in two ephemeral weeds, Nature Communications (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-020-14991-w
Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by University of Western Australia
Citation: Scientists uncover how invasive plants gain a head start after fire (2020, March 12) retrieved 12 March 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-03-scientists-uncover-invasive-gain.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
17 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The dose makes the poison

Mar 02, 2020

Temperature variations in body regions

Mar 01, 2020

About the protein shape of covid-19

Mar 01, 2020

Infrared Vision

Feb 29, 2020

Cooking fumes and bio effects

Feb 28, 2020

Biological to electrical/mechanical interface with artificial augmentation

Feb 28, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments