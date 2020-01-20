January 20, 2020

Threatened species hit hard by Australia's bushfires

Australia's bushfires have swept through an area larger than Portugal
Australia's bushfires have swept through an area larger than Portugal

Australia's bushfires have burned more than half the known habitat of 100 threatened plants and animals, including 32 critically endangered species, the government said Monday.

Wildlife experts worry that more than a billion animals have perished in the unprecedented wave of bushfires that have ravaged eastern and southern Australia for months.

Twenty-eight people died in the blazes, which have swept through an area larger than Portugal.

Officials say it will take weeks to assess the exact toll as many fire grounds remain too dangerous to inspect.

But the government's Department of the Environment and Energy on Monday issued a preliminary list of threatened species of plants, animals and insects which have seen more than 10 percent of their known habitat affected.

More than 80 percent of the known or likely habitats of 49 species has fallen within fire zones, while another 65 species have seen 50-80 percent of their distribution areas affected.

Sally Box, the department's Threatened Species Commissioner, said the were just a first step in understanding the potential impact of the bushfires on Australia's wildlife.

"Some species are more vulnerable to fire than others and some areas were more severely burnt than others, so further analysis will be needed before we can fully assess the impact of the fires on the ground," she said.

Australia's bushfire wildlife loss
Selection of animals killed or threatened by catastrophic bushfires in Australia

The threatened by the fires included 272 plant, 16 mammal, 14 frog, nine bird, seven reptile, four insect, four fish and one spider species, the department said.

Of the 32 critically impacted by the fires, most were plants though they also included frogs, turtles and three types of bird.

Explore further

Race to save animals on Australia's fire-ravaged 'Galapagos'

© 2020 AFP

Citation: Threatened species hit hard by Australia's bushfires (2020, January 20) retrieved 20 January 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-threatened-species-hard-australia-bushfires.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Change in perspective for Natural Selection

Jan 18, 2020

Meet the xenobots - reconfigurable organisms

Jan 18, 2020

Pre-Eukaryotic Cells of the Asgard Superphylum Cultured in Japan!

Jan 17, 2020

Why is the Exact Cause of Preeclampsia still Unclear?

Jan 15, 2020

Plasmacluster technology

Jan 12, 2020

Viruses in Vaccines that can mutate and spread

Jan 10, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments