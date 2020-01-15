January 15, 2020

Bushfire crisis spells trouble for Aussie insects

by Jessica Fagan, Australian National University

Bushfire crisis spells trouble for Aussie insects &nbsp;&raquo;
Associate Professor Michael Braby from The Australian National University. Credit: Australian National University

Australia's current bushfire crisis could wipe out some of our rarer insect species, according to a group of experts.

Associate Professor Michael Braby from The Australian National University (ANU) says the bushfires will have a huge impact on our native insects, as well as the plants and animals that rely on them.

"Insects are critical for a healthy environment," Associate Professor Braby said.

"They are food for many other animals, and contribute to processes like pollination, decomposition, and soil aeration, which is vital because if the flowers of certain plants are not pollinated they can no longer reproduce.

"Sadly, few insects have strategies to escape fire. This means most are killed in the event of a bushfire, and their recovery relies on recolonization from unburnt areas."

Associate Professor Braby says the severity and extent of the current fires means insects would have few, in any, refuges for survival.

"Many may well go extinct, especially rare species, or those with specialized requirements, such as specific host plants."

Associate Professor Braby is a member of the Australian Entomological Society's Conservation Committee.

The group of insect experts say human-induced climate change is the overriding factor responsible for the unprecedented scale of these .

"More action needs to be taken at the national and international level to prevent further ," Associate Professor Braby said.

"Surveys are also needed to determine the extent of loss, and plan the recovery of insect species after these fires.

"We'd also suggest the total area of protected habitat—like —needs to increase in order to mitigate these losses."

The Australian Entomological Society's Conservation Committee aims to provide the best available scientific evidence on the conservation of insects and invertebrates in Australia.

Explore further

Australia's bushfires could drive more than 700 animal species to extinction
More information: For more information, see www.austentsoc.org.au/AES/Home … c4-b957-33028495efa9
Provided by Australian National University
Citation: Bushfire crisis spells trouble for Aussie insects (2020, January 15) retrieved 15 January 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-bushfire-crisis-aussie-insects.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Plasmacluster technology

Jan 12, 2020

Why is Exact Cause of Preeclampsia still Unclear?

Jan 11, 2020

Viruses in Vaccines that can mutate and spread

Jan 10, 2020

Vasoconstriction from Sympathetic NS?

Jan 10, 2020

Current thinking on diet and brain evolution?

Jan 10, 2020

How and when would you die on a zero-fat diet?

Jan 10, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments