February 4, 2020

High-tech printing may help eliminate painful shots

by Rutgers University

High-tech printing may help eliminate painful shots
Microneedle array has backward-facing barbs that interlock with tissue when inserted, enhancing adhesion. Credit: Riddish Morde

Painful hypodermic needles may not be needed in the future to give shots, inject drugs and get blood samples.

With 4-D printing, Rutgers engineers have created tiny needles that mimic parasites that attach to tissues and could replace , according to a study in the journal Advanced Functional Materials.

While 3-D printing builds objects layer by layer, 4-D goes further with smart materials that are programmed to change shape after printing. Time is the fourth dimension that allows materials to morph into new shapes.

"We think our 4-D-printed array will allow for more robust and sustained use of minimally invasive, pain-free and easy-to-use microneedles for delivering drugs, healing wounds, biosensing and other soft applications," said senior author Howon Lee, an assistant professor in the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering in the School of Engineering at Rutgers University-New Brunswick.

Hypodermic needles are widely used in hospitals and labs to extract blood and inject drugs, causing pain, scarring skin and posing an infection risk. People with diabetes often take multiple times a day with needles to monitor blood sugar levels.

Microneedles (miniaturized needles) are gaining attention because they are short, thin and minimally invasive, reduce pain and the risk of infection and are easy-to-use. But their weak adhesion to tissues is a major challenge for controlled over the long run or for biosensing, which involves using a device to detect DNA, enzymes, antibodies and other health indicators.

In nature, some insects and other organisms have developed microscopic features that adhere to tissue, such as the microhooks of parasites, barbed stingers of honeybees and scaled quills of porcupines. Inspired by these examples, Rutgers engineers developed a microneedle that interlocks with tissue when inserted, enhancing adhesion. They combined a micro 3-D-printing technique and a 4-D-printing approach to create backward-facing barbs on a microneedle.

High-tech printing may help eliminate painful shots
This microneedle array has backward-facing barbs that interlock with tissue when inserted, enhancing adhesion. Credit: Riddish Morde

Using chicken muscle tissue as a model, the researchers showed that tissue adhesion with their microneedle is 18 times stronger than with a barbless microneedle. Their creation outperforms previously reported examples, resulting in more stable and robust drug delivery, collection of bio-fluids and biosensing, the study says.

Explore further

A microneedle-based patch designed to provide birth control for up to a month
More information: Daehoon Han et al, 4D Printing of a Bioinspired Microneedle Array with Backward-Facing Barbs for Enhanced Tissue Adhesion, Advanced Functional Materials (2020). DOI: 10.1002/adfm.201909197
Journal information: Advanced Functional Materials

Provided by Rutgers University
Citation: High-tech printing may help eliminate painful shots (2020, February 4) retrieved 4 February 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-02-high-tech-painful-shots.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
17 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Electrodeposition of copper -- Why are the anodic and cathodic Tafel curves different?

Jan 25, 2020

Need an odorless additive that can to turn liquid into solid

Jan 25, 2020

Zinc chloride as Lewis acid

Jan 25, 2020

Preserving breast milk for jewelry

Jan 25, 2020

Something funny happened on the way to neutrality!

Jan 24, 2020

Reducing the Temperature of the Hall-Héroult Process

Jan 21, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments