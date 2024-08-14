August 14, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

proofread

New tools for fungicide resistance detection

by Grains Research and Development Corporation

New tools for fungicide resistance detection
Workflow for culturing, amplification, sequencing, and bioinformatic analysis of mycelia cultured on tebuconazole amended media from infected leaf samples. Credit: Scientific Reports (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-024-56801-z

Researchers at the Center for Crop and Disease Management (CCDM) have developed a new method for detecting fungicide resistance, enabling them to detect multiple mutations, both known and novel, in just one test.

With co-investment by Curtin University and GRDC, CCDM researchers were able to rapidly and accurately detect using a portable DNA sequencing device called the MinION from Oxford Nanopore Technologies in the United Kingdom, including unknown mutations that could fail to be picked up by traditional methods.

The research was published in Scientific Reports.

CCDM researcher and lead author Dr. Katherine Zulak said traditional techniques for identifying mutations within pathogens often involve labor-intensive and time-consuming processes and are limited to screening for only previously known mutations.

"Barley net blotch has two forms, spot form and net form net blotch, each with its own suite of different mutations," Dr. Zulak said.

"Furthermore, the particular target gene we were looking at can have mutations occur in two different regions, both of which again have their own suite of mutations.

"So, every time we need to investigate a sample for fungicide resistance, we previously had to run tests for every one of these possible mutations.

Credit: Grains Research and Development Corporation

"To simplify this increasingly complicated process, we've used the Nanopore MinION to sequence fungicide target genes and provide a comprehensive map of all possible mutations, which may include those that we hadn't previously identified.

"For example, while developing this method, we found a recently discovered variation of a known mutation. This is the type of mutation that could go unnoticed with traditional methods."

Dr. Zulak said that further research and development is required before field detection of fungicide resistance becomes a reality. However, the data from the sequenced target genes could contribute to a national resource that can be continuously utilized by future researchers.

"The fungicide resistance landscape is always changing, and this technology simplifies our fungicide resistance detection process and ensures we have the capacity to detect new mutations as they appear, putting us in a better position to tackle this issue as it evolves.

"As we sequence regions within the pathogen's genome, we are not only gathering data for current research but also creating a resource for future studies. This can be stored in national databases, providing a reference point for researchers in subsequent projects and ensuring that future efforts build on our existing knowledge."

New tools for fungicide resistance detection
CCDM research assistant Ms Lina Farfan Caceres, and research fellow Dr Katherine Zulak in the lab with the MinION from Oxford Nanopore Technologies (UK). Credit: CCDM

Professor Mark Gibberd, CCDM director, highlighted the center's commitment to seeking new tools and resources which can expedite and enhance the industry's ability to combat this problem.

"Innovation lies at the core of our research center, and this project stands as a great example of our ability to draw inspiration from diverse fields to confront the most significant disease challenges in the grains industry," Professor Gibberd said.

"Research investment in Australia is only a small fraction of global research investment. Through CCDM's international partnerships, co-investments, and collaborations, we've been able to leverage the outputs of global R&D to bring world-class innovations and solutions to benefit Australian agriculture."

More information: Katherine G. Zulak et al, Exploiting long read sequencing to detect azole fungicide resistance mutations in Pyrenophora teres using unique molecular identifiers, Scientific Reports (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-024-56801-z

Journal information: Scientific Reports

Provided by Grains Research and Development Corporation

Citation: New tools for fungicide resistance detection (2024, August 14) retrieved 14 August 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-tools-fungicide-resistance.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Proteomic analysis reveals how phosphite contributes to the fight against chemically resistant dieback
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cannot find a comfortable side-sleeping position

2 hours ago

Therapeutic Interfering Particle

Aug 12, 2024

Neutron contamination threshold in tissue using LINAC

Aug 8, 2024

Contradictory statements made by two different professors about IQ scores

Aug 2, 2024

New and Interesting Publications Relevant to the Origin of Life

Aug 2, 2024

The Cass Report (UK)

Jul 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)