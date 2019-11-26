November 26, 2019

Using fungi to search for medical drugs

by Hubrecht Institute

Using fungi to search for medical drugs
Fungi growing at a small scale on liquid growth medium. Credit: Jelmer Hoeksma, © Hubrecht Institute

An enormous library of products derived from more than 10,000 fungi could help scientists find new drugs. Researchers from the group of Jeroen den Hertog at the Hubrecht Institute, in collaboration with researchers from the Westerdijk Institute and Utrecht University, have set up this library and screened it for biologically active compounds. They tested the biological activity of these fungal products first using zebrafish embryos.

The researchers chose embryos because they are ideal for the analysis of effects on many cell types at the same time in a functioning organism, and because zebrafish are physiologically very similar to humans. They have previously found useful compounds, including the cholesterol-lowering drug lovastatin, a compound produced by the fungus Aspergillus terreus. The library of fungal products offers ample opportunity to search for . The results of this research were published on November 26 in the scientific journal Scientific Reports.

Jelmer Hoeksma, one of the researchers at the Hubrecht Institute, says, "Every year, new compounds produced by are identified, but so far, we have only investigated a very small subset of all existing fungi. This suggests that many more biologically remain to be discovered."

The collaboration with the Westerdijk Fungal Biodiversity Institute, home to the largest collection of live fungi in the world, enabled the researchers to set up a large library of filtrates derived from more than 10,000 fungi. A filtrate contains all the products that the fungus excretes. To search for therapeutic compounds, the researchers investigated the effects of this large library of fungal products first on zebrafish embryos.

This enabled the researchers to study effects on living organisms during development. Zebrafish are vertebrates that are physiologically very similar to humans, and are often used to test drugs for a variety of disorders. Within a few days, these embryos develop most of their organs, making biological activity of the fungal compounds readily detectable. In addition, comparison to known drugs may result in identification of new drugs and the underlying mechanisms of action of these compounds.

Using fungi to search for medical drugs
Zebrafish embryos without (top) and with (bottom) addition of a specific fungal filtrate. The zebrafish embryo that was exposed to the fungal filtrate clearly has less pigment. Credit: Jelmer Hoeksma, © Hubrecht Institute

Pigmentation

The researchers found 1526 filtrates that contain biologically active compounds with an effect on zebrafish embryos, from which they selected 150 filtrates for further analysis. From these, they isolated 34 known compounds, including the cholesterol lowering lovastatin, which was produced by the fungus Resinicium furfuraceum. Until now, it was unknown that this fungus produces lovastatin. In addition, the researchers found filtrates that affect pigmentation in zebrafish . Other studies have shown that factors involved in pigmentation can also play a crucial role in the development of skin cancer. The researchers are currently isolating the active compounds that cause pigmentation defects in from the filtrates.

This study underscores the large variety of biologically active compounds that are produced by fungi and the importance of further investigating these in the search for new drugs. Hoeksma says, "The large library of fungal filtrates that we have set up can also be tested in many other systems, such as models for in bacteria and tumor development, making this study only the tip of the iceberg."

Explore further

Stingless bee species depend on a complex fungal community to survive
More information: Jelmer Hoeksma et al. A new perspective on fungal metabolites: identification of bioactive compounds from fungi using zebrafish embryogenesis as read-out, Scientific Reports (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-019-54127-9
Journal information: Scientific Reports

Provided by Hubrecht Institute
Citation: Using fungi to search for medical drugs (2019, November 26) retrieved 26 November 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-11-fungi-medical-drugs.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Recombination and intergenic distance

Nov 24, 2019

Varicose vein treatment with fiber lasers

Nov 23, 2019

How can light hit one part of a ganglion cell but not another part?

Nov 22, 2019

Does the brain play a part in Magno and Parvo channel creation

Nov 22, 2019

Has CRISPR-Cas9 found a concrete application?

Nov 22, 2019

Rule of Thumb for the weight of a filling meal?

Nov 22, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments