April 24, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Giant virus discovered in wastewater treatment plant infects deadly parasite

by University of Vienna

Giant viruses infect deadly parasite
Features of the Naegleriavirus replication cycle. Credit: Nature Communications. DOI: 10.1038/S41467-024-47308-2

The single-celled organism Naegleria fowleri ranks among the deadliest human parasites. Researchers around Matthias Horn and Patrick Arthofer from the Center for Microbiology and Environmental Systems Science at the University of Vienna, in an international collaboration, have discovered viruses that infect this harmful microbe.

Named Naegleriavirus, these belong to the , a group known for their unusually large particles and complex genomes. The team details their findings in Nature Communications.

Naegleri species are single-celled amoebae, found globally in water bodies. Notably, one species, Naegleria fowleri, thrives in warm waters above 30°C and causes primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), a rare but almost invariably fatal brain infection. A research team led by Patrick Arthofer and Matthias Horn from the University of Vienna's Center for Microbiology and Environmental Systems Science (CeMESS) has now isolated giant viruses that infect various Naegleria species.

Giant viruses, scientifically termed Nucleocytoviricota, are a virus group identified just two decades ago, primarily infecting single-celled organisms. These viruses rival bacteria in size, boasting unique structures and genetic traits previously thought exclusive to cellular life. Their discovery sparked debates over the definition of viruses and the origins of life.

"The newly discovered Naegleriaviruses were isolated from a waste water treatment plant in Klosterneuburg near Vienna and represent only the fourth isolate from a group called Klosneuviruses," says Arthofer. This discovery and the characterization of Naegleriaviruses were made possible through with researchers from the universities in Poitiers, the Canary Islands, and the US-based Joint Genome Institute.

Naegleriaviruses are taken up mistakenly as a but destroy their amoeba hosts within just few hours. They exhibit a structure familiar in giant viruses, infecting host cells via a so-called stargate structure that facilitates DNA entry. Within hours, a structure known as a virus factory forms inside the amoeba cell, replicating viral genetic material outside the nucleus and assembling hundreds of new virus particles.

To keep the alive during this process, Naegleriaviruses likely use special proteins that suppress the cell's natural immune response, preventing premature cell death. Only after successful viral replication does cell destruction and virus release occur.

Viruses are employed in phage therapy to combat bacterial pathogens.

"The newly identified Naegleriaviruses may not be suitable to treat Naegleria infections, given the challenging accessibility of the brain, where infections occur. However, this discovery opens the door to the possibility of preventative treatment of at-risk , such as during swimming pool water treatment, but this would first require further research. Regardless, the discovery of these viruses will enhance our understanding of both Naegleria biology and the viruses that infect them," says Horn.

More information: Arthofer, P., et al, A giant virus infecting the amoeboflagellate Naegleria. Nature Communications. (2024) DOI: 10.1038/S41467-024-47308-2

Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by University of Vienna

Citation: Giant virus discovered in wastewater treatment plant infects deadly parasite (2024, April 24) retrieved 24 April 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-04-giant-virus-wastewater-treatment-infects.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Bacteria provide immunity against giant viruses
15 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The Cass Report (UK)

19 hours ago

Major Evolution in Action

Apr 22, 2024

If theres a 15% probability each month of getting a woman pregnant...

Apr 19, 2024

Can four legged animals drink from beneath their feet?

Apr 15, 2024

Mold in Plastic Water Bottles? What does it eat?

Apr 14, 2024

Dolphins don't breathe through their esophagus

Apr 14, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)