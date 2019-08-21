August 21, 2019

Researchers make potential breakthrough in cancer drug development

by Victoria University of Wellington

chemical
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A Victoria University of Wellington research team has developed an exciting new lead in the search for cancer treatments, creating alternative versions in the laboratory of a rare natural compound that targets some types of cancer.

The research team, led by Dr. Joanne Harvey from the School of Chemical and Physical Sciences, successfully created several synthetic alternatives to the compound, TAN-2483B, which is found in some fungi. Previous research has shown that this compound may be effective against the development of some types of cancer and can also help with bone like osteoporosis, but researchers haven't been able to find or create it in big enough quantities for it to be useful in drug development, Dr. Harvey says.

"TAN-2483B has previously only been isolated in small quantities or as mixtures, so it's very exciting that we've been able to create synthetic alternatives in larger quantities in the lab," Dr. Harvey says.

Now they've created the alternative compounds Dr. Harvey and her team plan to recreate the natural compound in the laboratory as well, which will mean that the therapeutic potential of TAN-2483B can be fully explored.

"Our alternatives and the original compound target different cancer enzymes, so if we can create all of them in good quantities in the lab we will have even more avenues for cancer drug development," Dr. Harvey says.

As well as creating larger quantities in the laboratory, Dr. Harvey and her team have been working to make the production process affordable and more accessible. They used a cheap and readily available sugar as the main building block of the alternatives they have developed and are investigating how to make the rest of the production process more efficient as well, Dr. Harvey says.

"If we can cheaply and easily produce large quantities of these , it will enable us to perform the thorough tests needed to take them to the next stages of ," Dr. Harvey says.

This work was published in Chemistry—An Asian Journal.

Explore further

Research collaboration uses cutting-edge technology to produce new veterinary drug
More information: Kalpani K. Somarathne et al. Synthesis of Bioactive Side‐Chain Analogues of TAN‐2483B, Chemistry – An Asian Journal (2019). DOI: 10.1002/asia.201801767
Journal information: Chemistry - An Asian Journal

Provided by Victoria University of Wellington
Citation: Researchers make potential breakthrough in cancer drug development (2019, August 21) retrieved 21 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-potential-breakthrough-cancer-drug.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Temperature of a compressed gas

14 minutes ago

Confusion about the use of partial molar Gibbs free energy

12 hours ago

Hydration shell software?

13 hours ago

Is it safe to use 75% Alcohol with PP and other plastic-made container

Aug 20, 2019

What is the molar heat of self-decomposition of nitric acid?

Aug 20, 2019

Is Zinc alloy or Aluminium alloy better?

Aug 19, 2019

More from Chemistry

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration