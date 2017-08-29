NASA finding Harvey's strongest storms

August 31, 2017
NASA finding Harvey's strongest storms
This infrared image of Tropical Storm Harvey occurred at the same hour of landfall in southwestern Louisiana. The AIRS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite captured this image on Aug. 30 at 4:17 a.m. EDT (0817 UTC), and purple indicates the strongest storms. Credit: NASA JPL, Ed Olsen

Infrared data provides temperature information and the highest, coldest cloud tops in tropical cyclones indicate where the strongest storms are located.

NASA's AIRS instrument provides that critical temperature information and captured an image of Harvey within the hour of its landfall in southwestern Louisiana.

Harvey made landfall just west of Cameron, Louisiana at 4 a.m. CDT, Aug. 30.

NASA finding Harvey's strongest storms
Radar images of Houston, Texas before and after Hurricane Harvey made landfall were taken by The German Aerospace Center's TerraSAR-X satellite. Flooded areas appear in light blue. Waterways appear in darker blue. Credit: German Aerospace Center (DLR)

Explore further: NASA infrared data shows Harvey's powerful rainmaking capability

Related Stories

NASA sees Tropical Storm Harvey moving back into the Gulf

August 28, 2017

On Monday, Aug. 28 at 7 a.m. CDT the National Hurricane Center said the center of Harvey is emerging into the Gulf of Mexico. A NASA animation of imagery from NOAA's GOES East satellite shows Harvey as it lingered over southeastern ...

NASA sees Tropical Storm Sonca making landfall in Vietnam

July 25, 2017

NASA's Aqua satellite passed over Tropical Storm Sonca as it began making landfall in Vietnam. Aqua gathered temperature data using infrared light that showed the extent of the strongest storms. Those storms were generating ...

NASA shows how Harvey saturated areas in Texas

August 30, 2017

NASA analyzed the soil moisture in southeastern Texas before and after Harvey made landfall and found the ground was already somewhat saturated. NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP Satellite provided a night-time look at Harvey after it ...

NASA sees Sanvu strengthen to a tropical storm

August 29, 2017

Tropical Depression Sanvu has strengthened into a tropical storm in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean and NASA's Aqua satellite gathered temperature data on the storm's cloud tops using infrared light.

Recommended for you

One million premature deaths linked to ozone air pollution

August 31, 2017

Scientists at the University of York's Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI) have released new figures showing long-term exposure to ozone air pollution is linked to one million premature deaths per year due to respiratory ...

Volcanic eruptions drove ancient global warming event

August 30, 2017

A natural global warming event that took place 56 million years ago was triggered almost entirely by volcanic eruptions that occurred as Greenland separated from Europe during the opening of the North Atlantic Ocean, according ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.