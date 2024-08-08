Victoria University of Wellington is a university in Wellington, New Zealand. It was established in 1897 by Act of Parliament, and was a constituent college of the University of New Zealand. The university is well known for its programmes in law, the humanities, and some scientific disciplines, and offers a broad range of other courses.

Further loss for Aotearoa's glaciers

Researchers from Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington have shown continued loss of ice and snow in NIWA's annual end-of-summer survey. The 2023 survey was the 46th undertaken in a collaboration between the ...

Earth Sciences

Apr 6, 2023

