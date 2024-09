Chemistry—An Asian Journal is an international high-impact journal for chemistry in its broadest sense (2011 journal impact factor: 4.500). The journal covers all aspects of chemistry from biochemistry through organic and inorganic chemistry to physical chemistry, including interdisciplinary topics.

Publisher Wiley Website http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1002/(ISSN)1861-471X/ Impact factor 4.5 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA