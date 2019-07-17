July 17, 2019

Highly anticipated nuclear experiment underway

by University of Manitoba

Highly anticipated nuclear experiment underway
Dr. Juliette Mammei, Jefferson Lab. Credit: University of Manitoba

Neutron stars were recently in the news because the gravitational wave observatory, LIGO, detected a neutron star merger. Neutron stars are very interesting objects. A teaspoon of neutron star matter is so dense it would weigh about 10 million tons! The remnants of supernovae explosions, neutron stars tell us about the origin of matter in our universe. Our understanding of neutron stars depends on detailed calculations of nuclear structure. A professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy, Dr. Samar Safi-Harb, does astrophysical observations of supernovae remnants.

Professors Dr. Juliette Mammei, along with her colleagues Dr. Michael Gericke and adjunct professor Dr. Russell Mammei, currently have an experiment running at Jefferson Lab, the world's premier electron scattering facility, to measure the neutron skin of lead in an "earth-based" experiment. The precise determination of the neutron skin of lead (or how far the neutrons stick out from the protons in the nucleus) tells us about the equation of state (EOS) of neutron matter. The nuclear EOS is analogous to the chemical EOS of water, which tells us the density as a function of temperature and pressure—very at is solid ice, and very hot water is vapor—steam.

Dr. Mammei and her group were responsible for designing the magnetic shielding and simulations of the optics of the PREX and CREX experiments, as well as oxidation studies of calcium. Dr. Mammei is currently on sabbatical, taking data on the experiments at Jefferson Lab.

More information: Jorge Piekarewicz et al. Neutron-rich matter in heaven and on Earth, Physics Today (2019). DOI: 10.1063/PT.3.4247

Journal information: Physics Today

Provided by University of Manitoba

Citation: Highly anticipated nuclear experiment underway (2019, July 17) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-highly-nuclear-underway.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New method to measure neutron star size uses modeling based on thermonuclear explosions
339 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does my ceiling glow in the dark?

Sep 8, 2024

How does output voltage of an electric guitar work?

Sep 6, 2024

Looking for info on old, unlabeled Geissler tubes

Sep 6, 2024

Brownian Motions and Quantifying Randomness in Physical Systems

Sep 2, 2024

Container in an MRI room

Sep 1, 2024

Hysteresis of a Compressed Solid

Aug 30, 2024

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)