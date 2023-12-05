Physics Today, created in 1948, is the membership journal of the American Institute of Physics. It is provided to 130,000 members of twelve physics societies, including the American Physical Society. Over the last 60 years many famous physicists have written for the magazine, including Albert Einstein, Niels Bohr, and Richard Feynman. Although its content is scientifically rigorous and up to date, it is not a true scholarly journal in the sense of being a primary vehicle for communicating new results. Rather, it is more of a hybrid magazine that informs readers about important developments in the form of overview articles written by experts, shorter review articles written internally by staff, and also discusses the latest issues and events of importance to the science community such as science politics. The physics community s main vessel for new results is the Physical Review suite of scientific journals published by the American Physical Society and Applied Physics Letters published by the American Institute of Physics. The magazine provides a historical resource of events associated to physics, including debunking the physics behind the so-called Star Wars program of the 1980s,

Publisher
American Institute of Physics
Country
United States
History
1948–Present
Website
http://www.physicstoday.org/
Impact factor
4.432 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

NASA engineers push limits of physics to focus light

A pair of precision-orbiting small satellites will attempt to capture the first views ever of small-scale features near the surface of the sun that scientists believe drive the heating and acceleration of solar wind.

Optics & Photonics

Dec 5, 2023

0

27

Using new quantum computing architectures to create time crystals

UC Berkeley physicist Norman Yao first described five years ago how to make a time crystal—a new form of matter whose patterns repeat in time instead of space. Unlike crystals of emerald or ruby, however, those time crystals ...

Quantum Physics

Nov 9, 2021

2

2143

Blocking the sun to control global warming

It sounds like something out of a bad science fiction movie—artificially blocking sunlight to keep global warming from overheating the Earth. Nevertheless, a small cadre of researchers is studying the option—so that if ...

Earth Sciences

Sep 16, 2021

1

83

Extremely rare Higgs boson decay process spotted

The Higgs boson reached overnight fame in 2012 when it was finally discovered in a jumble of other particles generated at CERN's Large Hadron Collider (LHC) in Geneva, Switzerland. The discovery was monumental because the ...

General Physics

Oct 7, 2020

6

1134

How the U.S. hydrogen bomb secrets disappeared

Given a choice of items to lose on a train, a top-secret document detailing the newly developed hydrogen bomb should be on the bottom of the list. In January 1953, amid the Red Scare and the Korean War, that's exactly what ...

General Physics

Dec 4, 2019

4

143

Fluid dynamics provides insight into wildfire behavior

The Kincade Fire has been burning through Sonoma County, California, displacing people from their homes and leaving destruction in its wake. It is a stark reminder of the increasingly pressing need for a better understanding ...

General Physics

Nov 13, 2019

0

224

Highly anticipated nuclear experiment underway

Neutron stars were recently in the news because the gravitational wave observatory, LIGO, detected a neutron star merger. Neutron stars are very interesting objects. A teaspoon of neutron star matter is so dense it would ...

General Physics

Jul 17, 2019

0

339

New result in hunt for mysterious magnetic monopoles

Cutting a magnet in half yields two magnets, each with its own north and south pole. This apparent absence of an isolated magnetic pole, or "magnetic monopole," has puzzled physicists for more than a century. It would seem ...

General Physics

Jun 12, 2019

0

250

Searching for lost WWII-era uranium cubes from Germany

Back in 2013, Timothy Koeth, an associate research professor at the University of Maryland, received a rather extraordinary birthday gift: a little cloth lunch pouch containing a small object wrapped in brown paper towels. ...

General Physics

May 1, 2019

1

402

A phonon laser operating at an exceptional point

The basic quanta of light (photon) and sound (phonon) are bosonic particles that largely obey similar rules and are in general very good analogs of one another. Physicists have explored this analogy in recent experimental ...

Optics & Photonics

feature

Jul 20, 2018

1

318

