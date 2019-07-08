July 8, 2019

Exploiting green tides thanks to a marine bacterium

by CNRS

Exploiting green tides thanks to a marine bacterium
Ulva, or "sea lettuce." Credit: Wilfried Thomas, Service Mer, Station Biologique de Roscoff (CNRS/Sorbonne université)

Ulvan is the principal component of Ulva or "sea lettuce" which causes algal blooms (green tides). Scientists at the Station Biologique de Roscoff (CNRS/Sorbonne Université) and their German and Austrian colleagues have identified a marine bacterium whose enzymatic system can break down ulvan into an energy source, or molecules of interest for use by the agrifood or cosmetics industries. Twelve enzymes have thus been discovered and they constitute as many tools that could transform this under-exploited polysaccharide into a renewable resource. This work is published on July 8 in Nature Chemical Biology.

Ulva are edible green that are present naturally along our coastlines ("sea lettuce"). These algae can suddenly proliferate because of an excess of nutrients resulting from human activities and cause the deposit of enormous masses on beaches. These phenomena, or green tides, have a detrimental impact on the quality of the environments concerned and on tourism.

However, sea lettuce constitutes a reservoir of biomolecules with promising properties. This is the case for ulvan, the principal monosaccharide found in the cell wall of Ulva. However, the biotechnological exploitation of ulvan is currently hindered by a lack of understanding of its degradation mechanisms.

In this context, an international consortium involving the Laboratoire de Biologie Intégrative des Modèles Marins at the Station Biologique de Roscoff (CNRS/Université Paris-Sorbonne), the Universities of Bremen and Greifswald (in Germany) and Vienna Technical University (Austria) has discovered and characterised the complete degradation pathway for ulvan in the marine flavobacterium Formosa agariphila. In this bacterium, twelve enzymes act sequentially to convert ulvan into fermentable monosaccharides that could serve as a basis for the production of . The French team in the consortium focused notably on a particular type of these enzymes, sulfatases, and determined their 3-D structures.

As well as the production of energy, these enzymes can also obtain other types of bioactive molecules that are more complex and have a higher added value than simple fermentable monosaccharides. This work therefore opens the way to the biotechnological exploitation of ulvan, particularly by the agrifood and cosmetics industries, transforming a biomass considered as "detrimental" into a sustainable resource.

Explore further

Genome of sea lettuce that spawns massive 'green tides' decoded
More information: Reisky L et al. A marine bacterial enzymatic cascade degrades the algal polysaccharide ulvan. Nature Chemical Biology, July 8, 2019. DOI: 10.1038/s41589-019-0311-9
Journal information: Nature Chemical Biology

Provided by CNRS
Citation: Exploiting green tides thanks to a marine bacterium (2019, July 8) retrieved 8 July 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-exploiting-green-tides-marine-bacterium.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Chick embryo as a model for further new life science research!?

Jul 06, 2019

Astrobiology Conference in Seattle

Jul 03, 2019

What are IC50 and CTC50 in cancer biology?

Jul 03, 2019

Love eggs? Maybe you should consider this

Jul 03, 2019

New target for treating pancreatic cancer identified

Jul 02, 2019

Alcohol consumption and C-vitamin

Jun 29, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration