Nature Chemical Biology is a monthly, peer-reviewed, scientific journal, which is published by Nature Publishing Group. It was first published in June 2005 (volume 1, issue 1). Terry L. Sheppard is a full-time professional editor with the title, "Chief Editor", and employed by Nature Chemical Biology. The impact factor for Nature Chemical Biology in 2010 is 15.808, according to the Journal Citation Reports. The publishing focus of Nature Chemical Biology is a forum for original research and commentary in Chemical-biology. Published topics encompass concepts and research methods in chemistry, biology, and related disciplines with the end result of controlling biological systems at the molecular level. Authors (contributors) are chemical biologists, also chemists involved in interdisciplinary research between chemistry and biology, along with biologists who produce research results in understanding and controlling biological processes at the molecular level. Interdisciplinary research in chemistry and biology is emphasized. The journal s main focus in this area is fundamental research which illuminates available chemical and biological tools, as well as mechanisms underpinning

