Genome of sea lettuce that spawns massive 'green tides' decoded

October 3, 2018, Rutgers University
Genome of sea lettuce that spawns massive 'green tides' decoded
Julia Wald from Seaweed Harvest Holland shows Ulva growing on lines. Credit: Olivier De Clerck

Sea lettuce, a fast-growing seaweed that spawns massive "green tides," is a prolific thief, according to research that for the first time sequenced the genome of a green seaweed.

An international team including Rutgers scientists found 13 cases where the sea lettuce Ulva mutabilis stole genes from bacteria. Remarkably, this ubiquitous expanded more than half of the pilfered genes—creating so-called "gene families—and used some of them to adapt to stresses such as excessive light, high salinity and dehydration to become a dominant intertidal seaweed, according to study co-author Debashish Bhattacharya, distinguished professor at Rutgers University-New Brunswick. Ulva also lives with bacteria and relies on them to gain its multicellular form. Both stolen genes and intact bacteria that live in symbiosis with Ulva play key roles in the seaweed's success.

Ulva's rapid growth is not all negative. Indeed, it can be exploited to produce biofuels, generate protein for animal feed, remove excessive nutrients in aquaculture and serve as a seaweed crop, according to a study published online in Current Biology.

"Ulva provides insights into how evolution acts on genomes to modify the biology of organisms," said Bhattacharya, who works in the Department of Biochemistry and Microbiology in the School of Environmental and Biological Sciences. "Learning these rules will be crucial to understanding what traits define winners and losers under climate change, allowing us to better predict future trends among seaweed, algae and other life at the base of the food chain."

Genome of sea lettuce that spawns massive 'green tides' decoded
Ulva growing in the intertidal zone. Credit: Helena Abreu/AlgaPlus

Fatima Foflonker, a post-doctoral researcher, and Bhattacharya were part of an international team that analyzed Ulva's recently determined genome sequence. They studied the sea lettuce to gain insights into the growth and reproduction of multicellular green algae. Seaweeds evolved independently from land plants, and the research found that the mechanisms underlying their growth and development are distinct.

Ulva species are widely found along tropical and temperate coasts, and several species penetrate freshwater streams and lakes. In high-nutrient conditions, spectacular blooms of Ulva (green tides) often cover several hundred kilometers of coastal waters. Beached algae may reach one million tons and smother entire coastlines. Although not toxic, green tides have killed people when blooms die and generate hydrogen sulfide.

The Ulva genome offers new opportunities to understand coastal and marine ecosystems and the evolution of green seaweeds. Comparison of Ulva species that bloom and don't bloom may boost understanding of the molecular mechanisms underpinning growth and reproduction in response to environmental conditions, the study says.

Explore further: How some algae may survive climate change

More information: Olivier De Clerck et al, Insights into the Evolution of Multicellularity from the Sea Lettuce Genome, Current Biology (2018). DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2018.08.015

Related Stories

How some algae may survive climate change

September 28, 2018

Green algae that evolved to tolerate hostile and fluctuating conditions in salt marshes and inland salt flats are expected to survive climate change, thanks to hardy genes they stole from bacteria, according to a Rutgers-led ...

Five residents win bid to buy Scottish island

May 11, 2018

Residents on a remote Scottish island of pristine beaches, lush hills and craggy coastlines celebrated on Friday after reaching an agreement to buy their home, fending off bids from tycoons.

It's not who you are, but what you do

August 9, 2011

(PhysOrg.com) -- When you're a tiny creature in a vast ocean it pays to hang out with the right crowd, regardless of whether they are related to you or not, a new study into the amazingly diverse world of marine microbes ...

North Atlantic seaweed is safe to eat

April 30, 2013

Seaweed has been eaten for thousands of years by people all over the world, and it can be considered a tasty and healthy food item. This is the conclusion from professor Ole G. Mouritsen, Department of Physics, Chemistry ...

Four new algae species discovered in Hawaii's deep waters

February 2, 2016

Scientists working with NOAA's Office of National Marine Sanctuaries announced the discovery of four new species of deep-water algae from Hawaii. Marine algae, or limu, are very important in Hawaiian culture, used in foods, ...

Recommended for you

High-tech breakthrough in snakebite antivenom

October 2, 2018

An experimental antivenom has been developed against dendrotoxins from the world's most feared venomous snake, the black mamba, which can be found in Africa. The experiments were carried out in collaboration between DTU and ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.