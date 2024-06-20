June 20, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

New, small, ancient crocodile-like reptile described in Brazil

by Nature Publishing Group

New, small, ancient crocodile-like reptile described in Brazil
Middle-Late Triassic landscape of southern Brazil depicting a large Prestosuchus chiniquensis feeding on the carcass of a dicynodont while individuals of Parvosuchus aurelioi compete for scraps. Credit: Matheus Fernandes / Nature

The discovery of a new, ancient, predatory reptile dubbed Parvosuchus aurelioi—part of a group of crocodile-like reptiles called pseudosuchians—in Brazil is described in a paper in Scientific Reports. The specimen, which dates to approximately 237 million years ago, during the Middle-Late Triassic, is the first small predatory reptile of its kind to be found in this country.

Prior to the dominance of the dinosaurs, pseudosuchians were a common form of ancient quadruped during the Triassic Period (252—201 million years ago), with some species among the largest carnivores of the time. Smaller pseudosuchians known as gracilisuchids lived alongside these and have been found in areas such as China and Argentina.

Now, Rodrigo Müller reports the discovery of a new species of gracilisuchid based on a specimen found in the Santa Maria Formation in Brazil.

The partial skeleton dates to approximately 237 million years ago and consists of a complete skull including the , 11 dorsal vertebrae, a pelvis, and partially preserved limbs. The author names the new species Parvosuchus aurelioi, which derives from 'parvus' (small) and 'suchus' (crocodile) and honors the amateur paleontologist Pedro Lucas Porcela Aurélio, who discovered the fossil materials.

  • New, small, ancient crocodile-like reptile described in Brazil
    Artistic reconstruction of two individuals of Parvosuchus aurelioi in a Triassic landscape. Credit: Matheus Fernandes / Nature
  • New, small, ancient crocodile-like reptile described in Brazil
    Fossil of Parvosuchus aurelioi. Credit: Rodrigo Temp Müller / Nature
  • New, small, ancient crocodile-like reptile described in Brazil
    Fossil skull of Parvosuchus aurelioi under mechanical preparation. Credit: Janaína Brand Dillmann / Nature
  • New, small, ancient crocodile-like reptile described in Brazil
    Fossil of Parvosuchus aurelioi. Credit: Janaína Brand Dillmann / Nature

The skull measures 14.4 centimeters in length and features long slender jaws with pointed teeth that curve backwards, and several openings.

The skeleton is lightly built and estimated to be less than one meter long in total length. These features classify P. aurelioi as a gracilisuchid, which makes it the first species from this group to be confirmed in Brazil, according to the author. This finding highlights the diversity among pseudosuchians in the Triassic, he adds.

More information: Rodrigo T. Müller, A new small-sized predatory pseudosuchian archosaur from the Middle-Late Triassic of Southern Brazil, Scientific Reports (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-024-63313-3. www.nature.com/articles/s41598-024-63313-3

Journal information: Scientific Reports , Nature

Provided by Nature Publishing Group

Citation: New, small, ancient crocodile-like reptile described in Brazil (2024, June 20) retrieved 20 June 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-06-small-ancient-crocodile-reptile-brazil.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

100-million-year-old bones reveal new species of pterosaur
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is meat broth really nutritious?

Jun 18, 2024

A DNA Animation

Jun 15, 2024

Innovative ideas and technologies to help folks with disabilities

Jun 14, 2024

How do fetuses breathe in the womb?

Jun 14, 2024

DNA-maternity test - could you see other relationship than mother?

Jun 11, 2024

Insulin resistance and external insulin

Jun 10, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)