In search of new 'sugar cleavers'

March 5, 2019, CNRS
In search of new 'sugar cleavers'
Some of these proteins have already been crystallized and their three-dimensional structure resolved. Credit: Marie-Line Garron/AFMB/CNRS-AMU

Complex sugars play multiple and essential roles in the living world as structural elements (cellulose), reserve substances (starch), and molecular signals (such as those of blood types), among others. This variety of functions is based on structures that are equally diverse, due to a multiplicity of building blocks and the different ways in which they can be arranged. The degradation of these carbohydrates therefore requires a variety of specific enzymes, which are far from being identified in their entirety, especially in the microbial world: the human genome contains only a dozen, but our intestinal microbiota has 60,000-70,000!

Two French teams from the CNRS have developed a method for accelerating the discovery of these enzymes, and have subsequently identified 79 new ones, in addition to 13 new families (whereas less than 200 families had been described in over a century). Using bioinformatics methods, scientists from the laboratoire Architecture et fonction des macromolécules biologiques (CNRS/Aix-Marseille Université) looked within the thousands of genomes for genes that can code these enzymes. They then produced the protein corresponding to 560 of these sequences.

Researchers from the Centre de recherches sur les macromolécules végétales, a CNRS lab in Grenoble, took over from there in an effort to identify the function of these enzymes, by exposing them to a collection of over 200 complex sugars.

Despite the newly discovered ones published this week in PNAS, there are still 243 proteins whose activity has not yet been established. Aside from the better understanding of life that they enable, these enzymes can serve as tools in various domains, from bioenergy to cosmetics and nutrition.

Explore further: Research on active substances in breast milk can begin

More information: Discovery of novel carbohydrate-active enzymes through the rational exploration of the protein sequences space, William Helbert et al. PNAS, 4 March 2019. DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1815791116

Related Stories

Research on active substances in breast milk can begin

June 28, 2017

Hundreds of unique sugars comprise the difference between cow's milk and human breast milk. Some of these sugars are already known to contribute to the baby's immune system, but until recently, more detailed research into ...

Gut bacteria provide key to making universal blood

August 21, 2018

In January, raging storms caused medical emergencies along the U.S. East Coast, prompting the Red Cross to issue an urgent call for blood donations. The nation's blood supply was especially in need of O-type blood that can ...

A molecular label allows traceability for medical implants

July 6, 2018

A team of researchers at CNRS, Aix-Marseille Université and Université Paris 13 has demonstrated effective molecular labeling to unequivocally identify biomedical implants, even after a prolonged period inside a living ...

Recommended for you

Technique streamlines fabrication of 2-D circuits

March 5, 2019

Exotic 2-D materials hold great promise for creating atom-thin circuits that could power flexible electronics, optoelectronics, and other next-generation devices. But fabricating complex 2-D circuits requires multiple time-consuming, ...

Biologists experimentally trigger adaptive radiation

March 5, 2019

When naturalist Charles Darwin stepped onto the Galapagos Islands in 1835, he encountered a bird that sparked a revolutionary theory on how new species originate. From island to island, finches had wildly varied beak designs ...

Volvo unveils driverless electric bus in Singapore

March 5, 2019

Volvo and a Singapore university unveiled a driverless electric bus Tuesday that will soon undergo tests in the city-state, the latest move towards rolling out autonomous vehicles for public transport.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.