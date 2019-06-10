June 10, 2019

The cholera bacterium's 3-in-1 toolkit for life in the ocean

by Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne

The cholera bacterium's 3-in-1 toolkit for life in the ocean
A network of DNA-uptake pili decorates the surface of a chitin particle colonized by Vibrio cholerae. Credit: David W. Adams, Blokesch lab - EPFL

Bacteria are the most abundant form of life on Earth. The ocean is highly abundant with small particles and debris, some inert, some highly nutritious. But researchers want to know how bacteria differentiate between these surfaces, how they hold onto them in moving water, and how they recognize each other so that they can work together.

The cholera bacterium Vibrio cholerae infects the small intestine, causing diarrhea and severe dehydration. It lives in , such as seas, oceans and estuaries, attaching itself to the shells of crustaceans. These exoskeletons are composed of a sugary polymer called chitin, and provide a rich source of food for the cholera bacterium—allowing it to grow and survive in the environment.

To do all this, V. cholerae uses an appendage that's "a bit like a grappling hook,"' says lead researcher David Adams. "The idea is that can throw out these long ropes, hook onto something, and reel it back in."

These lines are actually the product of highly versatile nano-machines known as type IV pili, which are used by many for motility, sensing surfaces and sticking to them, and even taking up DNA from neighboring bacteria. Consequently, type IV pili are considered critical for the environmental survival and pathogenesis of not just V. cholerae, but a wide range of bacteria.

Over the course of the last decade or so, the group of Melanie Blokesch established that V. cholerae produces these DNA-uptake pili only when growing on chitinous surfaces, and showed that they are essential for DNA uptake. But how they function and what else they might be capable of doing has remained somewhat elusive, and was therefore the focus of the current study published in Nature Microbiology.

To directly observe the DNA-uptake pili in live V. cholerae bacteria, the researchers used a technique called cysteine labeling. They were able to establish that, as predicted, the pili are highly dynamic, extending and retracting to take up DNA.

"This was an important milestone,"' says laboratory head Melanie Blokesch. "Even though we'd established some time ago that these structures were there, to see them moving in real-time was something quite special."

The biggest insight came, however, when researchers disrupted the motor that powers pilus retraction, revealing that these ropes could also self-interact with each other, and in doing so, allow cells to stick together. Curiously, different strains of V. cholerae produce slightly different variants of the PilA subunit, which forms the major building block of the pilus. Remarkably, this creates a set of highly specific interactions that can be used as an identifier between strains ensuring that like only pairs with like.

Finally, when researchers visualized V. cholerae growing under more realistic conditions upon chitin surfaces, they revealed that these DNA-uptake pili naturally form dense networks of self-interacting pili. These pili bind tightly to the chitin and are required for the bacterium to stay attached during water flow. Thus, the DNA-uptake pilus is a multifunctional toolkit for chitin surface colonization and kin recognition and the results of this work will help to advance our understanding of how the cholera bacterium survives in the natural environment. This knowledge, on the other hand, is important to better understand the transmission to humans in cholera endemic regions.

Explore further

Researchers discover new mechanism for Type IV pili retraction in Vibrio cholerae
More information: DNA-uptake pili of Vibrio cholerae are required for chitin colonization and capable of kin recognition via sequence-specific self-interaction, Nature Microbiology (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41564-019-0479-5 , https://www.nature.com/articles/s41564-019-0479-5
Journal information: Nature Microbiology

Provided by Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne
Citation: The cholera bacterium's 3-in-1 toolkit for life in the ocean (2019, June 10) retrieved 10 June 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-cholera-bacterium-in-toolkit-life.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The chemistry/physics of saltatory nerve conduction

22 hours ago

If bacteria didn't have any food, would it die?

Jun 08, 2019

Hypoxia: Altitude vs Displacement

Jun 05, 2019

Are additives and preservatives in food bad for the human body?

Jun 05, 2019

RAPD - close proximity of primers

Jun 04, 2019

Sleeping too long or too much causes cancer? (and other questions)

Jun 03, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration