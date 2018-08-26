How the cholera bacterium survives water predators

August 27, 2018, Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne
How the cholera bacterium survives water predators
Electron micrograph of the cholera-causing pathogen inside an aquatic amoeba. Credit: Blokesch lab and BioEM facility

EPFL scientists have deciphered mechanisms that help the cholera bacterium to survive grazing predators in aquatic environments.

The cholera-causing bacterium, Vibrio cholerae, is commonly found in , such as oceans, ponds, and rivers. There, the bacterium has evolved formidable skills to ensure its survival, growth, and occasional transmission to humans, especially in endemic areas of the globe.

One of the ways the pathogen defends itself against predatory aquatic amoebas involves "hitchhiking" them and hiding inside the amoeba. Once there, the resists digestion and establishes a replication niche within the host's osmoregulatory organelle. This organelle is essential for the to balance its internal water pressure with the pressure exerted by the environment.

In a new study, the group of Melanie Blokesch at EPFL in collaboration with the BioEM facility headed by Graham Knott has deciphered the molecular mechanisms that V. cholerae uses to colonize aquatic amoebas. The researchers demonstrated that the pathogen uses specific features that allow it to maintain its intra-amoebal replication niche and to ultimately escape from the succumbed host. Several of these features, including extracellular enzymes and motility, are considered minor virulence factors as they also play a role in human disease.

The study suggests that the aquatic milieu provides a training ground for V. cholerae and that adaptation towards amoebal predators might have contributed to V. cholerae's emergence as a major human pathogen.

"We are quite excited about these new data, as they support the hypothesis that predation pressure can select for specific features that might have dual roles – in the environment and within infected humans," says Blokesch. She also highlights that continuous funding by the ERC (StG & CoG) has been crucial for this project, "as studying the environmental lifestyle of the pathogen is a bit outside the mainstream research on pathogenesis."

Explore further: A new toxin in Cholera bacteria discovered

More information: Charles Van der Henst et al. Molecular insights into Vibrio cholerae's intra-amoebal host-pathogen interactions, Nature Communications (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-018-05976-x

Related Stories

A new toxin in Cholera bacteria discovered

June 26, 2018

The bacterium Vibrio cholerae was discovered more than 150 years ago, but remains one of the main causes of infectious disease globally, especially in low-income nations where it is endemic, and outbreaks of cholera disease ...

Killing for DNA: A predatory device in the cholera bacterium

January 1, 2015

Cholera is caused when the bacterium Vibrio cholerae infects the small intestine. The disease is characterized by acute watery diarrhea resulting in severe dehydration. EPFL scientists have now demonstrated that V. cholerae ...

Rice could make cholera treatment more effective

December 4, 2014

Cholera is caused when the bacterium Vibrio cholerae infects the small intestine, resulting in severe diarrhea and vomiting, which can result in dehydration and death. The main treatment involves oral rehydration therapy, ...

How vibrio cholera is attracted by bile revealed

April 25, 2016

A group of researchers from Osaka University, Hosei University, and Nagoya University have revealed the molecular mechanism that Vibrio cholerae, the etiological agent of cholera, is attracted by bile. This group has also ...

Turning the tables on the cholera pathogen

June 13, 2018

Recent cholera outbreaks in regions that are ravaged by war, struck by natural disasters, or simply lack basic sanitation, such as Yemen or Haiti, are making the development of new and more effective interventions a near-term ...

Recommended for you

Scientists 'fix' bacterial tree of life

August 27, 2018

Bacterial classification has been given a complete makeover by a team of University of Queensland researchers, using an evolutionary tree based on genome sequences.

How do fruit flies grow legs? Solving a molecular mystery

August 27, 2018

What do cancer and the growing legs of a fruit fly have in common? They can both be influenced by a single molecule, a protein that tends to call the shots inside of embryos as they develop into living, breathing animals. ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.