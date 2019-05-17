May 17, 2019

Engineered microbial production of grape flavoring

by The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST)

Engineered microbial production of grape flavoring
Image 1:  Engineered bacteria that produce grape flavoring. Credit: The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST)

Researchers report a microbial method for producing an artificial grape flavor. Methyl anthranilate (MANT) is a common grape flavoring and odorant compound currently produced through a petroleum-based process that uses large volumes of toxic acid catalysts.

Professor Sang-Yup Lee's team at the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineeringdemonstrated production of MANT, a naturally occurring compound, via engineered bacteria. The authors engineered strains of Escherichia coli and Corynebacetrium glutamicum to produce MANT through a plant-based engineered metabolic pathway.

The authors tuned the bacterial by optimizing the levels of AAMT1, the key enzyme in the process. To maximize production of MANT, the authors tested six strategies, including increasing the supply of a precursor compound and enhancing the availability of a co-substrate. The most productive strategy proved to be a two-phase extractive culture, in which MANT was extracted into a solvent. This strategy produced MANT on the scale of 4.47 to 5.74 grams per liter, a significant amount, considering that engineered microbes produce most at a scale of milligrams or micrograms per liter.

According to the authors, the results suggest that MANT and other related molecules produced through can be produced at scale by engineered microbes in a manner that would allow them to be marketed as natural one, instead of artificial one.

Engineered microbial production of grape flavoring
Image 2. Overview of the strategies applied for the microbial production of grape flavoring. Credit: The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST)

Explore further

Engineered bacterium produces 1,3-diaminopropane, an important industrial chemical
More information: Zi Wei Luo et al. Microbial production of methyl anthranilate, a grape flavor compound, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2019). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1903875116
Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Provided by The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST)
Citation: Engineered microbial production of grape flavoring (2019, May 17) retrieved 17 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-microbial-production-grape-flavoring.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Anyone good with organic chem reactions? I find this one really interesting

16 hours ago

PPM Concentrations

May 15, 2019

PPM Ammonia/pH

May 14, 2019

Acid-Carbonate reaction

May 13, 2019

Daniell cell initial equilibrium

May 13, 2019

Density and concentrations

May 09, 2019

More from Chemistry

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration