KAIST (formerly the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology), is located in Daedeok Innopolis, Daejeon, South Korea. KAIST was established by the Korean government in 1971 as the nation's first research oriented science and engineering institution. The QS-The Times World University Rankings in the year of 2009 placed KAIST 69th overall and 21st in technology. The most recent 2011 QS World University Rankings however, ranked KAIST as 90th overall, and 27th in Engineering and IT.

Address 291 Daehak-ro(373-1 Guseong-dong), Yuseong-gu, Daejeon Website http://www.kaist.edu/

