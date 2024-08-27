KAIST (formerly the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology), is located in Daedeok Innopolis, Daejeon, South Korea. KAIST was established by the Korean government in 1971 as the nation's first research oriented science and engineering institution. The QS-The Times World University Rankings in the year of 2009 placed KAIST 69th overall and 21st in technology. The most recent 2011 QS World University Rankings however, ranked KAIST as 90th overall, and 27th in Engineering and IT.

Address
291 Daehak-ro(373-1 Guseong-dong), Yuseong-gu, Daejeon
Website
http://www.kaist.edu/

The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST)

Microbial food as a food production strategy of the future

The global food crisis is increasing due to rapid population growth and declining food productivity from climate change. Moreover, today's food production and supply system emits a huge amount of carbon dioxide, reaching ...

Cell & Microbiology

Apr 12, 2024

0

53

Scientists develop ultrafast hydrogen leak detection

As the spread of eco-friendly hydrogen cars increases, the importance of hydrogen sensors is also on the rise. In particular, achieving technology to detect hydrogen leaks within one second remains a challenging task. Accordingly, ...

Nanomaterials

Jan 26, 2024

1

12

