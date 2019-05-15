May 15, 2019

A combination of two bacteria genera improves plants' health

by University of Malaga

A combination of two bacteria genera improves plants' health
Researchers of BacBio Laboratory of the University of Malaga have evidenced that the combination of 'Bacillus subtilis' and 'Pseudomonas' bacteria can improve plants' health. Credit: University of Malaga

For the first time researchers of BacBio Laboratory of the University of Malaga have evidenced that the combination of Bacillus subtilis and Pseudomonas bacteria can improve plant health.

Published in Nature Communications, the study documents the protective role of these bacteria when they coexist in the same space. "It was previously known that some bacteria separately contribute to the improvement of some plants, for example, to their growth. In this study, we have taken a step forward by proving that bacteria, if mixed, can confer even greater benefits," says Professor Diego Romero of the Department of Microbiology, main researcher of BacBio.

The expert explains that scientists have always believed these bacteria exclude themselves, so not only does this study evidence that they can live in harmony, but also proves that using them in combination promotes their positive effects on plants. "The applications are endless. Apart from promoting a by reducing fertilizers, these results may have an impact on any , such as antibiotic resistance," says Romero.

The researcher Carlos Molina-Santiago is the main author of this article, who worked with about ten members of the Laboratory, also in collaboration with research groups of the University of Bordeaux, the University of San Diego (USA), and Dr. John R. Pearson of Bionand. The study has been supported by EU funding through the ERC-Starting Grant, which promotes top-quality research projects.

BacBio Laboratory, located in the Bioinnovation building of the UMA, has been studying bacteria physiology and their interaction with the environment since 2013. Plants are another priority line of research, particularly, the Cucurbitaceae, a plant family which comprises melon and cucumber.

Researchers of the University of Malaga (UMA) evidence the protective role of the microorganisms Bacillus subtilis and Pseudomonas when they coexist in the same space. Credit: University of Malaga

Explore further

New dimension to coral research
More information: Carlos Molina-Santiago et al, The extracellular matrix protects Bacillus subtilis colonies from Pseudomonas invasion and modulates plant co-colonization, Nature Communications (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-019-09944-x
Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by University of Malaga
Citation: A combination of two bacteria genera improves plants' health (2019, May 15) retrieved 16 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-combination-bacteria-genera-health.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Ancient Jaw Found in Tibetan Cave Identified as Denisovan by Proteins

9 hours ago

Center surround detection explained?

11 hours ago

Bacteriophage treats antibiotic-resistant bacterial infection

14 hours ago

Synthesis of a re-designed E. coli genome

14 hours ago

Are standing bikes a healthy option for everyone?

May 13, 2019

PMC journals as source? Example on "ozone therapy"

May 12, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration