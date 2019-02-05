Desert bacteria protect food crops from salt toxicity

February 7, 2019, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology
Desert bacteria protect food crops from salt toxicity
The habitat of the remote Al Wahbah crater, located in western Saudi Arabia, is characterized by low humidity, high evaporation rates and limited rainfall. Credit: Lukas Synek

Bacteria isolated from the Saudi desert have demonstrated plant-growth-promoting properties that could make them useful as biofertilizers.

"The vast majority of deserts, especially in Saudi Arabia, have never been explored for agricultural potential," says doctoral student, Abdul Aziz Eida, of KAUST's Desert Agriculture Initiative. "Many people think deserts are sterile and inhospitable to any form of life. But there are many able to grow and survive in the found there. We believed that one of the key factors enabling plants to survive in such environments is their association with microbes in the ."

Eida is part of a team working on the Darwin21 project led by microbiologist Heribert Hirt. The researchers in this team study desert bacteria for their potential to promote in stressed soils, such as those facing drought, salinity, extreme temperatures or nutrient deficiency.

The team collected from sites in two desert regions in Saudi Arabia: Jizan, located on the southern Red Sea coast, and Al Wahbah Crater, part of the extinct Harrat volcanic chain in western Saudi Arabia.

They also took root samples from four types of plants and examined the samples for their bacterial content. They found large numbers and diverse kinds of bacteria in the soil, but their number and diversity were smaller in the soil attached to the plants' roots, a zone known as the rhizosphere, and even smaller in the endosphere, within the roots1.

Desert bacteria protect food crops from salt toxicity
Samples of the plant Zygophyllum simplex, an annual plant adapted to growing in salty soil, were taken from Al Wahbah crater. Credit: Lukas Synek

A significant number of the bacteria isolated from the plants' endospheres were shown to have growth-promoting traits. The researchers introduced some of these bacteria, under laboratory conditions, to salt-stressed soil surrounding the roots of Arabidopsis thaliana (thale cress), which is often used to study plant development. They found they conferred salt-stress tolerance to the plant, promoting its ability to grow. "This was particularly exciting as it indicated that these bacteria might also promote salinity-stress tolerance in other plants, like wheat, barley or cucumbers," says Eida.

Next the team investigated what was happening at the molecular level to improve plant growth when these bacteria were added to salt-stressed soil surrounding their roots.

They found that the presence of the bacteria affected the expression of certain genes involved in the transport of sodium and potassium ions. Sodium is toxic to plants, while potassium is needed for plant development and growth. The bacteria induced molecular changes in plants that led to a reduction in and an increase in potassium ions transported to the plants' shoots. In this way, the bacteria protected the plants from salt toxicity and helped them acquire the nutrition they needed.

"Significantly, despite the fact that the five bacteria tested came from different plants, were of different genera, and possessed different plant-growth-promoting traits, they all had similar effects on the plants' shoot and root biomass, ion distribution and transcriptional regulation of ion transporters," says Eida.

The team is now testing the ability of some of their to promote wheat and barley growth in the field under saline and nonsaline irrigation conditions. They have a year's worth of data with promising results, Eida says.

Explore further: Bacteria that boost plant pumps against drought

More information: Abdul Aziz Eida et al. Desert plant bacteria reveal host influence and beneficial plant growth properties, PLOS ONE (2018). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0208223

Abdul Aziz Eida et al. Phylogenetically diverse endophytic bacteria from desert plants induce transcriptional changes of tissue-specific ion transporters and salinity stress in Arabidopsis thaliana, Plant Science (2018). DOI: 10.1016/j.plantsci.2018.12.002

Related Stories

During droughts, bacteria help sorghum continue growing

December 12, 2018

The devastating effects of drought are expected to increase in severity and frequency in the coming years. To protect the world's food supply, scientists turn to genetic engineering. Now, a team of researchers has discovered ...

Bacterial superheroes may save the day for crops

February 5, 2018

The bacterium SA187 has been isolated from the root nodules of an indigenous desert plant that grows in Saudi Arabia. The KAUST team found it has many genes that promote plant growth in stressful environments.

Recommended for you

Physicists take big step in nanolaser design

February 7, 2019

Lasers are widely used in household appliances, medicine, industry, telecommunications and more. Several years ago, scientists introduced nanolasers. Their design is similar to that of the conventional semiconductor lasers ...

Understanding tropical rainfall, both past and present

February 7, 2019

A drop of rainwater that falls on a cassava field in Uganda takes a different path than one that falls 500 miles east in Somalia. Knowing where rain comes from now, and where it might come from under future climate scenarios, ...

How plants expand their capacity to use solar energy

February 7, 2019

Green plants capture light that spans the visible solar spectrum, and while a broad spectral range is required for sufficient absorption, the process requires energy to be funneled rapidly and efficiently downhill to drive ...

Scientists discover new type of self-healing material

February 7, 2019

A research group from RIKEN and Kyushu University has developed a new type of material, based on ethylene, which exhibits a number of useful properties such as self-healing and shape memory. Remarkably, some of the materials ...

Competent chimpanzee nutcrackers

February 7, 2019

Humans consider themselves as the tool user par excellence. Previous work comparing human tool use skills to that of other species tended to place the animals in artificial conditions far removed from their natural environments. ...

Research explains how snakes lost their limbs

February 7, 2019

Snakes and lizards are reptiles that belong to the order Squamata. They share several traits but differ in one obvious respect: Snakes do not have limbs. The two suborders diverged more than 100 million years ago. Identification ...

New music styles driven by direct challenges to elites

February 7, 2019

A research team led by scientists at the Complexity Science Hub Vienna (CSH) reports that fashion cycles in music are driven by outsider groups. Outsiders challenge the dominant music style by strongly contrasting the preferences ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.