Natural plant defense genes provide clues to safener protection in grain sorghum

March 21, 2019 by Lauren Quinn, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Natural plant defense genes provide clues to safener protection in grain sorghum
A new study led by the University of Illinois provides clues into safener protection in grain sorghum. Credit: You Soon Baek, University of Illinois

Weeds often emerge at the same time as vulnerable crop seedlings and sneak between plants as crops grow. How do farmers kill them without harming the crops themselves?

Seed and have developed two major technologies to avoid crop injury from soil- and foliar-applied herbicides: genetically modified herbicide-tolerant crops; and safeners, chemicals that selectively—and mysteriously—protect certain crops from damage. In a new University of Illinois study, researchers identify and responsible for safener efficacy in .

The discovery goes a long way in explaining how safeners work. According to Dean Riechers, weed scientist in the Department of Crop Sciences at U of I and co-author on the Frontiers in Plant Science study, scientists serendipitously discovered safeners in the late 1940's. Greenhouse-grown tomato were inadvertently exposed to a synthetic plant hormone during an experiment. The tomatoes showed no symptoms of exposure to the hormone itself, but when a herbicide was sprayed later, they were unharmed. Without fully understanding how they worked, researchers began experimenting to find more "herbicide antidotes" before commercializing the first safener (dichlormid) for corn in 1971.

Today, after nearly 50 years of commercial use in corn, rice, wheat, and grain sorghum, safeners remain a mystery. The existence of synthetic chemicals that selectively protect high-value and not broadleaf crops or weeds is fascinating but doesn't make intuitive sense, according to Riechers. Figuring out how the protective mechanism switches on in cereal crops could one day help scientists induce protection in broadleaf crops, like soybeans and cotton.

"Finding a safener that works in dicot crops would be the Holy Grail," Riechers says.

The first step, however, is understanding what happens inside cells of cereal crops when exposed to safeners. In previous trials with grain sorghum, the research team noticed a massive increase in production of glutathione S-transferases (GSTs). These important enzymes, present in all living organisms, quickly detoxify herbicides and other foreign chemicals before they can cause damage. But that didn't narrow the haystack very much.

"These cereal crops have up to 100 GSTs, and we didn't know if one or more was providing the protective effect," Riechers says. "We also couldn't tell why GSTs were increased."

The team used an approach known as a genome-wide association study. They grew 761 grain sorghum inbred lines in a greenhouse and compared plants treated with safener only, herbicide only, or both safener and herbicide. Scouring the genome for differences, they found specific genes and gene regions that were switched on in the safener-treated plants. Not surprisingly, they were genes that coded for two GSTs.

"Although we suspected GSTs were involved, this technique seemingly pinpointed the gene responsible for safening sorghum, SbGSTF1, along with a second tandem GST gene," Riechers says.

In addition to finding this key gene for detoxification, the researchers also analyzed the RNA molecules expressed in safener-treated plants and revealed a plant defense pathway pulling double duty.

According to Riechers and co-author Patrick Brown, sorghum is well-known for producing allelochemicals, or chemical defenses, against insects and pathogens. One of these, dhurrin, is a chemical with a cyanide group. When it is under attack, sorghum releases a "cyanide bomb," killing the insect or pathogen. It turns out some genes involved in dhurrin synthesis and metabolism were triggered in response to safeners, too.

"This link to dhurrin was kind of a clue—maybe the safener is tapping into a chemical defense pathway the plant is already using to protect itself," Riechers says. "This is a new concept no one has ever proposed before in sorghum. It's giving us some insight why the safener might be eliciting this response in the plant."

The ability to turn on defenses and protective pathways with safeners could have all sorts of applications, according to Riechers. "It doesn't seem logical there would be a pathway that's only specific for synthetic herbicides," he says. "Maybe safeners could be deployed to protect crops against insect herbivores, chemical pollutants, or environmental stresses. The possibilities and applications are very promising."

The researchers have plans and funding to expand the experiment to wheat, and ultimately hope to identify more precise safener-herbicide-crop combinations that could eventually translate to broadleaf .

The article, "Transcriptome profiling and genome-wide association studies reveal GSTs and other defense genes involved in multiple signaling pathways induced by herbicide safener in grain ," is published in Frontiers in Plant Science.

Explore further: Transferring sorghum's weed-killing power to rice

More information: You Soon Baek et al, Transcriptome Profiling and Genome-Wide Association Studies Reveal GSTs and Other Defense Genes Involved in Multiple Signaling Pathways Induced by Herbicide Safener in Grain Sorghum, Frontiers in Plant Science (2019). DOI: 10.3389/fpls.2019.00192

Related Stories

Study explains waterhemp's metabolic resistance to topramezone

November 27, 2018

Corn naturally tolerates certain herbicides, detoxifying the chemicals before they can cause harm. It's what allows farmers to spray fields with the class of herbicides known as HPPD-inhibitors, which kill weeds such as waterhemp ...

A new approach to keeping crops, people safe

March 1, 2019

Weeds cause tremendous damage in yield and productivity of crop plants. Losses from weeds account for more than $40 billion in annual revenue for corn and soybean crops alone in North America, according to the Weed Science ...

New gene for atrazine resistance identified in waterhemp

February 23, 2017

Waterhemp has been locked in an arms race with farmers for decades. Nearly every time farmers attack the weed with a new herbicide, waterhemp becomes resistant to it, reducing or eliminating the efficacy of the chemical. ...

Recommended for you

When more women make decisions, the environment wins

March 21, 2019

When more women are involved in group decisions about land management, the group conserves more—particularly when offered financial incentives to do so, according to a new University of Colorado Boulder study published ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.