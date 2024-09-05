The University of Illinois of Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) opened its doors in 1868. It is one of the original 37 public land grant charter institutions established after President Lincoln signed the Morrill Act in 1862. UIUC proudly boats numerous Nobel Prize and Pulitzer Prize recipients among their faculty and alumnae. The massive campus extends between the cities of Urbana and Champaign Illinois. It is ranked 10th best for public universities by U.S. News and World Report 2009. UIUC is noted for its graduate research programs in engineering and science,(both applied and theoretical). UIUC is listed among the top 25 research institutions in the U.S., according to The Center for Measuring University Performance.

Address 507 E. Green St., Suite 345, Champaign, Illinois 61820 Website http://illinois.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Illinois_at_Urbana-Champaign

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

