Male fish can thank genes for colourful looks

March 22, 2019, University of Edinburgh
guppy fish
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Striking traits seen only in males of some species – such as colourful peacock feathers or butterfly wings – are partly explained by gene behaviour, research suggests.

The findings aid understanding of the phenomenon, which can help animals attract mates, but also make them more vulnerable to predators.

Genetics clues

Researchers studied the genetics of the , whose are brightly coloured compared with the dull brown of females.

Researchers at the Universities of Edinburgh and Exeter used populations of fish bred in the lab to carry out detailed studies of how are passed on during reproduction.

Scientists compared genetic maps over several generations alongside entire genetic codes, to understand how genes were inherited over time.

Combined DNA

In typical sexual reproduction, a set of genes from each parent would combine randomly to create offspring with a mix of features from both.

In male guppy , however, packages of genes in cells – known as chromosomes – were found to exchange genes only from their tips.

Many genes, including those that cause bright colours, are passed on from one male to the next almost undisturbed, and rarely mix with genes inherited by females.

Researchers also found that this low rate of genetic mixing between the sexes has enabled the evolution of the male's brightly coloured appearance, by conserving the characteristic over many generations.

Their study, supported by the European Research Council, was published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

"Insight into exchanges between male and female genes have helped explain how these bright colours have evolved and diversified in male guppies," says Dr. Roberta Bergero, School of Biological Sciences.

Explore further: In this nematode species, males are needed for reproduction—but not their genes

More information: Roberta Bergero et al. Exaggerated heterochiasmy in a fish with sex-linked male coloration polymorphisms, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2019). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1818486116

Related Stories

Fish fertilize eggs in their male relatives' nests

January 30, 2019

Male cichlid fish sometimes fertilize eggs in nests belonging to one of their male relatives, a behaviour that is counter-intuitive yet ultimately beneficial, according to a study published in BMC Biology.

Recommended for you

Coffee-based colloids for direct solar absorption

March 22, 2019

Solar energy is one of the most promising resources to help reduce fossil fuel consumption and mitigate greenhouse gas emissions to power a sustainable future. Devices presently in use to convert solar energy into thermal ...

What can machine learning reveal about the solid Earth?

March 22, 2019

Scientists seeking to understand Earth's inner clockwork have deployed armies of sensors listening for signs of slips, rumbles, exhales and other disturbances emanating from the planet's deepest faults to its tallest volcanoes. ...

A social bacterium with versatile habits

March 22, 2019

Related individuals of a soil bacterial species live in cooperative groups and exhibit astonishing genetic and behavioural diversity. ETH researchers recently published these findings in Science .

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.