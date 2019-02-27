Researchers combining animate and inanimate substances

March 1, 2019, South Ural State University
Beauty in a Test Tube: SUSU Researchers Combining Animate and Inanimate Nature
Oleg Bolshakov. Credit: SUSU

Modern cosmetics and medical implants contain many inorganic substances. Studies by South Ural State University researchers are aimed at understanding how biological molecules of the human body will interact with new, foreign, inorganic molecules and implants. A study by the SUSU team of nanotechnologists published in Langmuir could advance international medicine, cosmetology and transplantology.

The Mystery of Biomolecules

The is an obvious example of the interaction between the organic and inorganic. Protein generated in human body is able to form a mineral, calcium phosphate, from which all bones and teeth are formed—a natural, inorganic part of the body. However, the mechanism of the formation of inorganic parts has not yet been discovered. The scientists from the SUSU Nanotechnology Research and Education Centre have set a goal of repeating the processes of growth of the inorganic parts of human body in laboratory conditions using biomineral proteins.

This will help scientists and medical researchers around the world understand how organic and inorganic matter interact, which could support future scientific breakthroughs in medicine, cosmetology and transplantology. "The first task we set for ourselves was to understand how big molecules (proteins) interact with this mineral phase. Before combining with microcrystalline mineral, proteins must come into close contact with the mineral, and metaphorically speaking, take its hand before integrating into a big bone structure. In January 2019 our article was published, which was dedicated to how interactions between the biomolecules of protein and mineral parts (inorganic crystals) occur in a simple fashion," says Oleg Bolshakov, head of the project and researcher of the Nanotechnology REC.

Beauty in a Test Tube: SUSU Researchers Combining Animate and Inanimate Nature
Oleg Bolshakov. Credit: SUSU

The main issue was that it was difficult to isolate mineralizing proteins in their pure form.

"We did not locate proteins, because they are unavailable. So we decided to study the interactions not with the protein itself, but with its constituent (amino acids). Knowing how an will interact with a , we can formulate a hypothesis about how a complex combination of amino acids will interact with inorganic microcrystals. Our article was devoted to the interaction with amino acids."

Studies on Amino Acids in the Laboratory

To complete a number of studies on biomineralization, the researchers chose an ecologically clean synthesis of inorganic matter, specifically, nanoparticles of titanium dioxide, since this is one of the main fields of research at the SUSU Nanotechnology REC.

"In many ways, the conclusions from our measurements complement what was stated previously in our theoretical opinions. For example, we confirmed a previously stated conjecture that the so-called negatively-charged acids (or acidic amino acids) interact much more weakly with nanoparticles than basic do. Our team was the first one to show exactly how weakly they interact," explains Oleg Bolshakov.

Beauty in a Test Tube: SUSU Researchers Combining Animate and Inanimate Nature
Roman Morozov. Credit: SUSU

SUSU researchers involved all the facilities of Nanotechnology REC in their studies, starting from the synthetic laboratory, where they formed the nanoparticles of the highest crystallinity thanks to postgraduate student Roman Morozov. These nanoparticles where characterized using all types of microscopy: transmission and scanning electron microscopy, , and ultraviolet spectroscopy.

Computer Analysis of the Results

A significant portion of the research was dedicated to the theoretical modeling of the results. Vladimir Potemkin, Head of the SUSU Computer-Aided Drug Design Laboratory, is a recognized specialist in this field and has developed his own method of theoretical modelling. His calculations showed that it is the amino group in particular that provides for the adhesion of biological molecules to nanoparticles, i.e. with inorganic microcrystals.

The studies by South Ural State University researchers are quite important. For example, a large number of pigments in cosmetic products and medical implants use titanium oxide. The theoretical and practical groundwork laid by the researchers will make it possible to understand how biological molecules will interact with these foreign introductions and determine which interaction will provide the best affinity. The researchers plan on continuing their series of studies on biomineralization.

Explore further: Body building supplement could be bad for the brain

More information: Artyom Shchelokov et al. Adsorption of Native Amino Acids on Nanocrystalline TiO2: Physical Chemistry, QSPR, and Theoretical Modeling, Langmuir (2018). DOI: 10.1021/acs.langmuir.8b02007

Related Stories

Body building supplement could be bad for the brain

February 7, 2019

People taking the protein supplement L-norvaline should be aware of its potential for harm, scientists say. L-norvaline is an ingredient widely used in body building supplements and is promoted as a compound that can boost ...

Folding biomolecule model shows how form dictates function

September 13, 2017

Proteins are fundamental macromolecules for life, with a diversity of functions, like acting as channels through cellular walls, catalysers, DNA benders, etc. When it comes to these functions, what matters is the layout of ...

Minimalist biostructures designed to create nanomaterials

June 15, 2018

Researchers of the Institute of Biotechnology and Biomedicine (IBB-UAB) have generated four peptides, molecules smaller than proteins, capable of self-assembling in a controlled manner to form nanomaterials. The research, ...

Meteorite impacts can create DNA building blocks

August 18, 2015

A new study shown that meteorite impacts on ancient oceans may have created nucleobases and amino acids. Researchers from Tohoku University, National Institute for Materials Science and Hiroshima University discovered this ...

Completing the drug design jigsaw

October 5, 2017

A powerful new way of analysing how drugs interact with molecules in the body could aid the design of better treatments with fewer side-effects.

Recommended for you

Spider silk could be used as robotic muscle

March 1, 2019

Spider silk, already known as one of the strongest materials for its weight, turns out to have another unusual property that might lead to new kinds of artificial muscles or robotic actuators, researchers have found.

A high-precision test bench for LISA technology

March 1, 2019

For the first time, it has been possible to test laser measurement technology for LISA in laboratories almost under mission conditions. A team of researchers led by the Max Planck Institute for Gravitational Physics (Albert ...

New X-ray measurement approach could improve CT scanners

March 1, 2019

A new measurement approach proposed by scientists at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) could lead to a better way to calibrate computed tomography (CT) scanners, potentially streamlining patient treatment ...

Cells use sugars to communicate at the molecular level

March 1, 2019

The human body is made up of 30 to 40 million cells, a large and complex network of blood cells, neurons, and specialized cells that make up organs and tissues. Until now, figuring out which mechanisms control communication ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.