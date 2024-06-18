Langmuir is a peer-reviewed scientific journal that was established in 1985 and is published by the American Chemical Society. It covers research in the areas of surface and colloid chemistry. The title honors Irving Langmuir, winner of the 1932 Nobel Prize for Chemistry. The founding editor-in-chief was Arthur W. Adamson. Langmuir is indexed in Chemical Abstracts Service, Scopus, EBSCOhost, British Library, PubMed, Web of Science, and SwetsWise. Its 2010 impact factor is 4.268.

