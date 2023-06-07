June 7, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Nanocomposite developed for NIR-II light-boosted photodynamic/chemodynamic therapy

by Zhao Weiwei, Shereen M. Elsherbiny, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Nanocomposite developed for NIR-II light-boosted photodynamic/chemodynamic therapy
Representative images of germline apoptosis in N2 induced by (a) control, (b) BMO-MSA, (c) light, and (d) PDT. The apoptotic cells are indicated by white arrows. (e) The germ cell corpses in the N2 gonad were induced by BMO-MSA, light, and PDT with control. Credit: Shereen M. Elsherbiny

Recently, a research team led by Prof. Huang Qing at the Institute of Intelligent Machines, Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) provided a new nanocomposite based on Bi2MoO6/MoS2/AuNRs for near-infrared (NIR)-II light-boosted photodynamic/chemodynamic therapy.

The results have been published in Langmuir.

Bi2MoO6 (BMO) nanoparticles (NPs) have been extensively used in photocatalytic applications and utilized as a photosensitizer in photodynamic . However, their UV absorption property hinders their .

In this research, scientists designed a new nanocomposite named Bi2MoO6/MoS2/AuNRs (BMO-MSA). They found that the resulting nanocomposite can absorb light in the NIR-II range. The outcomes of the research revealed that after exposure to light with wavelength 1064 nm, the BMO-MSA produced (1O2) with a quantum yield of 0.32, which confirmed its (PDT) ability. Moreover, it has POD-like activity, which enhances the chemodynamic therapy (CDT) effect.

To investigate the in vivo PDT efficiency of BMO-MSA, the researcher studied the germline apoptosis based on their previously C. elegans-established PDT model. The findings demonstrated that PDT caused germline apoptosis in the worm through the cep-1 pathway due to DNA damage. This finding was further supported by the utilization of a variety of mutants that had a lack of function related to DNA damaged genes.

This work has not only provided a novel PDT agent which may be used for PDT in the NIR-II region but also introduced a new approach to therapy taking advantage of both PDT and CDT effects, according to the team.

More information: Qilin Yang et al, Deterioration Effects of Oxidative Aging on Graphene-Asphalt Nanocomposite Interfaces: Multiscale Modeling, Langmuir (2023). DOI: 10.1021/acs.langmuir.3c00917

Journal information: Langmuir

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Nanocomposite developed for NIR-II light-boosted photodynamic/chemodynamic therapy (2023, June 7) retrieved 7 June 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-06-nanocomposite-nir-ii-light-boosted-photodynamicchemodynamic-therapy.html
