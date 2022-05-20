South Ural State University (SUSU) in Chelyabinsk is one of the largest educational institutions in Russia. SUSU is among the top-ten of the Russian multidisciplinary universities according to rating of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Russian Federation and Social Navigator Project. Starting from 2010 SUSU has been holding a status of a National Research University. In 2015 the university became one of the Russian universities chosen for participation in Project 5-100 aiming at improving the competitive standing of Russian universities. In 2018, South Ural State University for the first time in its history was included into the Ranking of the World's Best Universities drawn by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) consulting company from Great Britain. SUSU comprises 10 institutes and schools, 2 faculties (Faculty of Pre-University Training and Faculty of Military Education), as well as 4 branches. More than 28 thousand students from 48 countries from around the world are studying at SUSU today. South Ural State University has more than 140 international partners and 3000 contracts with Russian and international companies.

Subscribe to rss feed