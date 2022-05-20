South Ural State University (SUSU) in Chelyabinsk is one of the largest educational institutions in Russia. SUSU is among the top-ten of the Russian multidisciplinary universities according to rating of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Russian Federation and Social Navigator Project. Starting from 2010 SUSU has been holding a status of a National Research University. In 2015 the university became one of the Russian universities chosen for participation in Project 5-100 aiming at improving the competitive standing of Russian universities. In 2018, South Ural State University for the first time in its history was included into the Ranking of the World's Best Universities drawn by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) consulting company from Great Britain. SUSU comprises 10 institutes and schools, 2 faculties (Faculty of Pre-University Training and Faculty of Military Education), as well as 4 branches. More than 28 thousand students from 48 countries from around the world are studying at SUSU today. South Ural State University has more than 140 international partners and 3000 contracts with Russian and international companies.

South Ural State University

Archaeologists reconstruct an ancient Aryan bow

A unique compound bow from the Bronze Age nearly 2 meters tall was reconstructed from authentic materials by SUSU specialists as part of an international team. This weapon had the greatest accuracy, shooting distance and ...

Archaeology

May 20, 2022

Controlling the magnetic properties of complex oxide systems

The study of complex oxides of iron to create new functional materials is one of the most intensely developing fields of investigation for SUSU scientists. The physical properties of complex iron oxide systems can be varied ...

Nanomaterials

Dec 24, 2020

The new composite prevents malfunctions of electronic devices

Scientists from South Ural State University, in collaboration with colleagues from Belarus, India and China, have created a composite material for nanoelectronics. The material can be used as a dielectric (insulating substance) ...

Materials Science

Sep 8, 2020

Scientists make wine and cheese using weeds

Scientists at South Ural State University (SUSU) have discovered that the extract of a common weed plant, Bidens pilosa, is a promising source of enzymes for the food industry. According to the authors, the technique can ...

Plants & Animals

Jul 22, 2020

The most ancient evidence of horsemanship in the bronze age

Scientists from South Ural State University (SUSU) have discovered new facts about the use of horses in the Bronze Age, working with materials from the monuments of Andronovo culture. As part of an international team from ...

Archaeology

Jul 13, 2020

