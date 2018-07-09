Quantifying how much quantum information can be eavesdropped

January 28, 2019, Springer
quantum
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Summary The most basic type of quantum information processing is quantum entanglement. In a new study published in EPJ B, Zhaonan Zhang from Shaanxi Normal University, Xi'an, China, and colleagues have provided a much finer characterisation of the distributions of entanglement in multi-qubit systems than previously available. These findings can be used in quantum cryptography to estimate the quantity of information an eavesdropper can capture regarding the secret encryption key.

Encrypted communication is achieved by sending information in basic units called quantum bits, or qubits. The most basic type of quantum information processing is quantum entanglement. However, this process remains poorly understood. Better controlling could help to improve quantum teleportation, the development of quantum computers, and quantum cryptography. Now, a team of Chinese physicists have focused on finding ways to enhance the reliability of quantum secret sharing. In a new study published in EPJ B, Zhaonan Zhang from Shaanxi Normal University, Xi'an, China, and colleagues provide a much finer characterisation of the distributions of entanglement in multi-qubit systems than previously available. In the context of , these findings can be used to estimate the quantity of information an eavesdropper can capture regarding the secret encryption key.

Physicists working on new ways of securing quantum encrypted messages are exploiting the fact that, at the quantum scale, a given qubit can only be entangled with one other qubit; this unique trait is referred to as monogamy of entanglement. In practical terms, the quantum rules for entanglement are explained by considering three qubits, called A, B and C, belonging to Alice, Bob and Charlie, respectively. If Alice and Bob share via a two-qubit system, called AB, they cannot share any entangled states with Charlie's qubit C.

However, there is also another kind of entanglement, called polygamy, in which qubits display partial with several qubits at the same time.

In this study, the authors develop a series of equations explaining the conditions for monogamy and polygamy, which are much better characterised than previous work. Specifically, they first investigate three-qubit systems under certain restrictions and then derive a general result for multi- systems.

Explore further: 18-qubit entanglement sets new record

More information: Zhaonan Zhang et al, Tighter monogamy and polygamy relations in multiqubit systems, The European Physical Journal D (2019). DOI: 10.1140/epjd/e2018-90563-2

Related Stories

18-qubit entanglement sets new record

July 9, 2018

Physicists have experimentally demonstrated 18-qubit entanglement, which is the largest entangled state achieved so far with individual control of each qubit. As each qubit has two possible values, the 18 qubits can generate ...

Physicists set new record with 10-qubit entanglement

November 29, 2017

(Phys.org)—Physicists have experimentally demonstrated quantum entanglement with 10 qubits on a superconducting circuit, surpassing the previous record of nine entangled superconducting qubits. The 10-qubit state is the ...

Researchers successfully simulate a 64-qubit circuit

June 26, 2018

Quantum computers are based on the principles of quantum mechanics. Compared with classical bits, qubits can be at the superposition between zero and one, so a quantum computer composed of qubits can calculate and store more ...

One step closer to complex quantum teleportation

November 5, 2018

The experimental mastery of complex quantum systems is required for future technologies like quantum computers and quantum encryption. Scientists from the University of Vienna and the Austrian Academy of Sciences have broken ...

Recommended for you

Testing Hawking radiation in laboratory black hole analogues

January 25, 2019

Researchers at Weizmann Institute of Science and Cinvestav recently carried out a study testing the theory of Hawking radiation on laboratory analogues of black holes. In their experiments, they used light pulses in nonlinear ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.