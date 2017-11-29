18-qubit entanglement sets new record

July 9, 2018 by Lisa Zyga, Phys.org feature
18 qubit entanglement
Photos of the experimental setup. Credit: Wang et al. ©2018 American Physical Society

Physicists have experimentally demonstrated 18-qubit entanglement, which is the largest entangled state achieved so far with individual control of each qubit. As each qubit has two possible values, the 18 qubits can generate a total of 218 (or 262,144) combinations of output states. Since quantum information can be encoded in these states, the results have potential applications anywhere quantum information processing is used.

The physicists, Xi-Lin Wang and coauthors at the University of Science and Technology of China, have published a paper on the new entanglement record in a recent issue of Physical Review Letters.

"Our paper reports 18-qubit entanglement that expands an effective Hilbert space to 262,144 dimensions (the largest so far) with full control of three degrees of freedom of six individual photons, including their paths, polarization, and ," coauthor Chao-Yang Lu at the University of Science and Technology of China told Phys.org. "This represents the largest entanglement so far. Entangling an increasingly large number of qubits not only is of fundamental interest (i.e., pushing the physical limit, if there is one, in order to explore the boundary between quantum and classical, for example). But also, probably more importantly, entangling large numbers of qubits is the central task in quantum computation."

Generally, there are two ways to increase the number of effective qubits in an entangled state: use more particles, or exploit the particles' additional degrees of freedom (DoFs). When exploiting multiple DoFs, the entanglement is called "hyper-entanglement." So far, some of the largest entangled have included 14 trapped ions with a single DoF, and five photons with two DoFs (which is equivalent to 10-qubit entanglement).

Although going beyond two DoFs presents greater technological challenges, in the new study the physicists developed new methods to generate scalable hyper-entanglement, producing an 18-qubit made from six photons with three DoFs.

"Controlling multiple DoFs is tricky, as it is necessary to touch one without disturbing any other," Lu explained. "To solve this, we develop methods for reversible quantum logic operations between the 's different DoFs with precision and efficiencies both close to unity. We believe that our work creates a new and versatile platform for multi-photon quantum information processing with multiple DoFs."

Using additional DoFs has several advantages. For one, exploiting three DoFs instead of two doubles the information-carrying capacity of each photon from four to eight possible output states. In addition, a hyper-entangled 18-qubit state that exploits three DoFs is approximately 13 orders of magnitude more efficient than an 18-qubit state composed of 18 photons with a single DoF.

With these advantages, the physicists expect that the ability to achieve 18-qubit hyper- will lead to previously unprecedented areas of research, such as experimentally realizing certain codes for quantum computing, implementing quantum teleportation of high-dimensional quantum states, and enabling more extreme violations of local realism.

"Our work has created a new platform for optical processing with multiple DoFs," Lu said. "The ability to coherently control 18 qubits enables experimental access to previously unexplored regimes, for example, the realization of the surface code and the Raussendorf-Harrington-Goyal code for error correction, and the teleportation of three DoFs of a single photon."

Explore further: Physicists set new record with 10-qubit entanglement

More information: Xi-Lin Wang et al. "18-Qubit Entanglement with Six Photons' Three Degrees of Freedom." Physical Review Letters. DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.120.260502
Also at arXiv:1801.04043 [quant-ph]

Related Stories

Physicists set new record with 10-qubit entanglement

November 29, 2017

(Phys.org)—Physicists have experimentally demonstrated quantum entanglement with 10 qubits on a superconducting circuit, surpassing the previous record of nine entangled superconducting qubits. The 10-qubit state is the ...

Researchers successfully simulate a 64-qubit circuit

June 26, 2018

Quantum computers are based on the principles of quantum mechanics. Compared with classical bits, qubits can be at the superposition between zero and one, so a quantum computer composed of qubits can calculate and store more ...

Quantum transfer at the push of a button

June 15, 2018

In new quantum information technologies, fragile quantum states have to be transferred between distant quantum bits. Researchers at ETH have now realized such a quantum transmission between two solid-state qubits at the push ...

Researchers develop module for quantum repeater

May 22, 2018

Physicists at Saarland University in Saarbrücken, Germany, have succeeded in entangling a single atom with a single photon in the telecom wavelength range. This constitutes a basic building block for transmission of quantum ...

Creating a six-qubit cluster state

November 2, 2009

(PhysOrg.com) -- Many scientists believe that quantum entanglement is required in order for effective quantum computing. Entanglement takes place when there is a connection that exists between two objects - even when they ...

Recommended for you

Physicists uncover why nanomaterial loses superconductivity

July 9, 2018

The struggle to keep drinks cold during the summer is a lesson in classical phase transitions. To study phase transitions, apply heat to a substance and watch how its properties change. Add heat to water and at the so-called ...

18-qubit entanglement sets new record

July 9, 2018

Physicists have experimentally demonstrated 18-qubit entanglement, which is the largest entangled state achieved so far with individual control of each qubit. As each qubit has two possible values, the 18 qubits can generate ...

Generating electrical power from waste heat

July 9, 2018

Directly converting electrical power to heat is easy. It regularly happens in your toaster, that is, if you make toast regularly. The opposite, converting heat into electrical power, isn't so easy.

A new semiconductor with record-high thermal conductivity

July 9, 2018

Scientists at UCLA, for the first time, experimentally realized a new compound single crystal, boron arsenide (BAs) and explored its thermal conductivity limit when crystals are free of defects. They observed the highest ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.