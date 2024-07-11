Springer Science+Business Media or Springer is a global publishing company which publishes books, e-books and peer-reviewed journals in science, technical and medical (STM) publishing. Springer also hosts a number of scientific databases, including SpringerLink, Springer Protocols, and SpringerImages. Book publications include major reference works, textbooks, monographs and book series; more than 37,000 titles are available as e-books in 13 subject collections. Within STM, Springer is the largest book publisher and second-largest journal publisher worldwide (the largest being Elsevier), with over 60 publishing houses, more than 5,000 employees and around 2,000 journals and 6,500 new books published each year. Springer has major offices in Berlin, Heidelberg, Dordrecht, and New York City. Julius Springer founded Springer-Verlag in Berlin in 1842. In 1964, Springer expanded its business internationally, opening an office in New York. Offices in Tokyo, Paris, Milan, Hong Kong, and Delhi soon followed. The academic publishing company BertelsmannSpringer was formed after Bertelsmann bought a majority stake in Springer-Verlag in 1999.

