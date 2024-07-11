Springer Science+Business Media or Springer is a global publishing company which publishes books, e-books and peer-reviewed journals in science, technical and medical (STM) publishing. Springer also hosts a number of scientific databases, including SpringerLink, Springer Protocols, and SpringerImages. Book publications include major reference works, textbooks, monographs and book series; more than 37,000 titles are available as e-books in 13 subject collections. Within STM, Springer is the largest book publisher and second-largest journal publisher worldwide (the largest being Elsevier), with over 60 publishing houses, more than 5,000 employees and around 2,000 journals and 6,500 new books published each year. Springer has major offices in Berlin, Heidelberg, Dordrecht, and New York City. Julius Springer founded Springer-Verlag in Berlin in 1842. In 1964, Springer expanded its business internationally, opening an office in New York. Offices in Tokyo, Paris, Milan, Hong Kong, and Delhi soon followed. The academic publishing company BertelsmannSpringer was formed after Bertelsmann bought a majority stake in Springer-Verlag in 1999.

Address
Berlin, Germany, Germany
Website
http://www.springer-sbm.com
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Springer_Science%2BBusiness_Media

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Springer

AI could help predict floods where traditional methods struggle

An artificial intelligence (AI) model could improve the accuracy of flood forecasting, according to a new study published in Nature. The system is shown to be as accurate as, or an improvement on, current leading methods ...

Earth Sciences

Mar 21, 2024

The quark model: A personal perspective

The idea that protons and neutrons were composed of even smaller particles, with non-integral electric charges, was proposed in 1963/64 by Andre Petermann, George Zweig and Murray Gell-Mann, who dubbed them "quarks." It was ...

General Physics

Nov 15, 2023

Creating optical logic gates from graphene nanoribbons

Research into artificial intelligence (AI) network computing has made significant progress in recent years but has so far been held back by the limitations of logic gates in conventional computer chips. Through new research ...

Nanophysics

Nov 15, 2023

Magnetic shielding for particle detectors

Particle physicists who hunt for neutrinos, cosmic-rays and other charged particles rely on sophisticated instruments that detect very faint bursts of light given off when incident particles interact with a medium. The most ...

General Physics

Nov 8, 2023

Acquitting a physicist accused of 'obscurantism'

American-born British theoretical physicist David Bohm made many significant contributions to physics. But he's most famous for challenging convention and interpreting quantum mechanics in terms of nonlocal or hidden variables. ...

Quantum Physics

Nov 8, 2023

