The European Physical Journal D: Atomic, Molecular, Optical and Plasma Physics is an academic journal recognized by the European Physical Society, presenting new and original research results. The main areas covered are: The range of topics covered in these areas is extensive, from Molecular Interaction and Reactivity to Spectroscopy and Thermodynamics of Clusters, from Atomic Optics to Bose-Einstein Condensation to Femtochemistry. The EPJ D arose from various predecessors: Il Nuovo Cimento (Section D), Journal de Physique, and Zeitschrift für Physik D. Prior to 1998, this journal was named Zeitschrift für Physik D: Atoms, Molecules and Clusters. Until 2003, Ingolf Hertel was the Editor-in-Chief of EPJ D. From May 2003 on EPJ D had two Editors-in-Chief: Tito Arecchi and Jean-Michel Raimond. In January 2004, Arecchi stepped down and Franco A. Gianturco took over his position. In 2009, the newly appointed (third) Editor-in-Chief, Kurt Becker, took on the responsibility for promoting the Plasma Physics coverage of the journal.

Publisher
Springer Science+Business Media , EDP Sciences , Società Italiana di Fisica
History
1998–present
Website
http://www.springer.com/10053
Impact factor
1.420 (2009) ()

European Physical Journal D

