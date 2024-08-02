The European Physical Journal D: Atomic, Molecular, Optical and Plasma Physics is an academic journal recognized by the European Physical Society, presenting new and original research results.
The main areas covered are:
The range of topics covered in these areas is extensive, from Molecular Interaction and Reactivity to Spectroscopy and Thermodynamics of Clusters, from Atomic Optics to Bose-Einstein Condensation to Femtochemistry.
The EPJ D arose from various predecessors: Il Nuovo Cimento (Section D), Journal de Physique, and Zeitschrift für Physik D. Prior to 1998, this journal was named Zeitschrift für Physik D: Atoms, Molecules and Clusters.
Until 2003, Ingolf Hertel was the Editor-in-Chief of EPJ D. From May 2003 on EPJ D had two Editors-in-Chief: Tito Arecchi and Jean-Michel Raimond. In January 2004, Arecchi stepped down and Franco A. Gianturco took over his position.
In 2009, the newly appointed (third) Editor-in-Chief, Kurt Becker, took on the responsibility for promoting the Plasma Physics coverage of the journal.
- Publisher
- Springer Science+Business Media , EDP Sciences , Società Italiana di Fisica
- History
- 1998–present
- Website
- http://www.springer.com/10053
- Impact factor
-
1.420 (2009)
()
