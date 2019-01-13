Cultivating 4-D tissues—the self-curving cornea

January 17, 2019, Newcastle University
Cultivating 4-D tissues -- the self-curving cornea

Scientists at Newcastle University have developed a biological system which lets cells form a desired shape by moulding their surrounding material—in the first instance creating a self-curving cornea.

The cornea is the clear outer layer at the front of the eye ball.

In the research, a flat circle of gel containing corneal stromal () was activated with a serum so that the edges of the gel contracted at a different rate to the centre, drawing up the edge over the course of 5 days to form a bowl-like curved cornea.

The research is published in Advanced Functional Materials and was led by Professor Che Connon, professor of tissue engineering, Newcastle University. He says: "Currently there is a shortage of donated corneas which has worsened in recent years, as they cannot be used from anyone who has had laser eye surgery so we need to explore alternatives such as these self-curving corneas.

"The cells are triggered into forming a complex 3-D structure, but as this requires time to occur, the fourth dimension in this equation, we have labelled them 4-D structures."

Self-curving corneas created by Newcastle University - day 1 to 5. Video reproduced with permission. Copyright 2019, Wiley-VCH

The 4-D formation is achieved by the innovative use of cells as biological actuators, components which get the parts moving. In this case, the cells themselves force the surrounding tissue to move in a pre-determined manner over time.

The gel, comprising collagen and encapsulated corneal cells, was laid out in two concentric circles. The formation of the curved shape which has a bowl-like structure was obtained by adding molecules called peptide amphiphiles to either one of the circles.

In one ring the active cells were pulling the internal structure of the gel (high contraction), in the other they were pulling these peptide amphiphile molecules (low contraction). This difference in contraction between the two concentric rings caused the curvature of the gel. This happened because the cells preferred to bind to the peptide amphiphile molecules rather the internal of the gels.

Professor Connon added: "Because all the process was orchestrated by the cells themselves, we can envision them as bio-machines remodelling these structures from the inside.

"The technology and understanding we have developed holds enormous potential as these corneas show that engineered tissue shape can be controlled by cell actuators. This may lead us to imagine a future where such an approach can be combined with key-hole surgery enabling a surgeon to implant tissue in one shape which then develops into a more complex, functional shape within the body, driven by the behaviour of the cells themselves."

Dr. Martina Miotto, lead author on the paper explained: "This is a cutting-edge example of the strict relationship between form and function as the research also showed that the biomechanical and bio-functional properties of these 4-D structures reproduced those of the native tissue, with undifferentiated corneal limbal epithelial stem cells located in the softer limbus and the differentiated epithelium spanning the stiffer centre of the anterior cornea."

The team intend to take the work forward over the next few years with a view to refining the technique as a potential method of manufacturing corneas for human transplant.

Explore further: First 3D-printed human corneas

More information: Martina Miotto et al. 4D Corneal Tissue Engineering: Achieving Time-Dependent Tissue Self-Curvature through Localized Control of Cell Actuators, Advanced Functional Materials (2019). DOI: 10.1002/adfm.201807334

Related Stories

Curve-eye-ture: How to grow artificial corneas

October 19, 2017

Scientists at Newcastle University, UK, and the University of California have developed a new method to grow curved human corneas improving the quality and transparency - solely by controlling the behaviour of cells in a ...

Stem cells can repair a damaged cornea

March 5, 2012

A new cornea may be the only way to prevent a patient going blind – but there is a shortage of donated corneas and the queue for transplantation is long. Scientists at the Sahlgrenska Academy at the University of Gothenburg, ...

Engineered cornea more resistant to chemical injury

May 28, 2012

(Medical Xpress) -- A new study from the University of Reading has established that a prosthetic cornea made from human cells is the best model for testing how irritants and toxins cause eye injuries.

Recommended for you

This computer program makes pharma patents airtight

January 17, 2019

Routes to making life-saving medications and other pharmaceutical compounds are among the most carefully protected trade secrets in global industry. Building on recent work programming computers to identify synthetic pathways ...

Cultivating 4-D tissues—the self-curving cornea

January 17, 2019

Scientists at Newcastle University have developed a biological system which lets cells form a desired shape by moulding their surrounding material—in the first instance creating a self-curving cornea.

3-D culturing hepatocytes on a liver-on-a-chip device

January 17, 2019

Liver-on-a-chip cell culture devices are attractive biomimetic models in drug discovery, toxicology and tissue engineering research. To maintain specific liver cell functions on a chip in the lab, adequate cell types and ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.