Newcastle University traces its origins to the School of Medicine and Surgery established in Newcastle upon Tyne in 1834. A series of splits and mergers in the organization of the university occurred. In 1963, Newcastle University became independent of the University of Dunham. Newcastle University is noted for exceptional medical training for physicians, medical research, The Faculties of Medical Sciences and Faculty of Science, Agriculture and Engineering include numerous schools. In addition, Newcastle University has numerous highly complex scientific institutes, including but not limited to Nanoscale Science and Technology, Cell and Molecular Sciences and much more. Newcastle University has less than 20,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional degree students.

New model to enhance extreme rainfall prediction

New research by an international team of climate experts shows intense, localized, heavy bursts of rainfall can be caused by a rapid rise of air through clouds and proves that these rises in air can be forecast. The team ...

Aug 29, 2024

Plant research could pave the way for growing crops with seawater

Budding new plant biology research is paving the potential to produce food crops that not only survive but thrive in salty conditions. With salt estimated to affect up to 30% of arable land worldwide—jeopardizing the survival ...

Jul 16, 2024

