Newcastle University traces its origins to the School of Medicine and Surgery established in Newcastle upon Tyne in 1834. A series of splits and mergers in the organization of the university occurred. In 1963, Newcastle University became independent of the University of Dunham. Newcastle University is noted for exceptional medical training for physicians, medical research, The Faculties of Medical Sciences and Faculty of Science, Agriculture and Engineering include numerous schools. In addition, Newcastle University has numerous highly complex scientific institutes, including but not limited to Nanoscale Science and Technology, Cell and Molecular Sciences and much more. Newcastle University has less than 20,000 undergraduate, graduate and professional degree students.

Address Newcastle University, Press Office NE1 7RU, UK Website http://www.ncl.ac.uk/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Newcastle_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

