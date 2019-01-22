It's a bird–eat–bird world

January 24, 2019, University of Queensland
bird nest
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Baby birds and eggs are on the menu for at least 94 species of animals in Australia's forests and woodlands, according to new research from The University of Queensland.

Ph.D. candidate Graham Fulton reviewed 177 existing bird studies across the country, identifying Australia's most prolific predators and the factors affecting nest attacks.

"Predators attacking – known as – is the leading cause of nesting failure," Mr Fulton said.

"Predators are always looking for their next meal and now we know who Australia's common culprits are.

"In the reviewed research, 94 nest predators – from birds to reptiles to ants – were found to be attacking both natural and artificial nests.

"If you take out the artificial nests, it's 69 , and from that data there's a clear dominant nest attacker in the Australia's natural environment – the pied currawong."

The pied currawong was found to be taking eggs and young from 29 different bird species; followed by the square-tailed kite (18 species), the tiger snake (15 species), the laughing kookaburra (10 species) and the grey strike-thrush (eight species).

"These five nest predators were recorded as attacking a whopping 40 per cent of the prey measured by the number of prey species taken," Mr Fulton said.

"The other 60 per cent of predation was carried out by the other 64 species, which included, by order of importance: birds, mammals, reptiles, frogs and ants."

It also appears that the young and eggs of small 'cup' nesting birds, like the willie wagtail, are more often on the menu than other birds.

"This is probably because birds like willie wagtails are easily seen in the open, and they're probably delicious and certainly nutritious," Mr Fulton said.

"And predation at 'cup' and 'dome' nests was more frequently reported than at burrow, ground and hollow nests.

"When attack, they also prefer to eat the babies of other bird species whose parents are a quarter to a third of the predators' weight.

"It's a bird-eat-bird world out there, but at least we now know who's doing the eating."

The research has been published in Austral Ecology.

Explore further: Removing predators doesn't guarantee bird safety

More information: Graham R. Fulton. Meta-analyses of nest predation in temperate Australian forests and woodlands, Austral Ecology (2019). DOI: 10.1111/aec.12698

Related Stories

Removing predators doesn't guarantee bird safety

May 11, 2018

Removing introduced predators might not provide greater protection of nesting birds in Australia's temperate forests and woodlands, according to a new University of Queensland study.

Is Australia the birthplace of birds nests?

February 1, 2017

The most common birds nests found today had their birthplace in Australia, and these nests may be key to many of our birds' success, according to new research from Macquarie University, released today.

Recommended for you

Research shows what it takes to be a giant shark

January 24, 2019

In a paper published by Evolution, research led by Swansea University's Dr. Catalina Pimiento and co-authored by an international team of scientists from the UK, Europe and the USA examined the biological traits of all sharks ...

Study of archaeal cells could teach us more about ourselves

January 24, 2019

Forty-two years after Carl Woese defined archaea as the third domain of life, scientists at the Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology (IGB) at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign are still learning about ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.