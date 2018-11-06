Decline in shorebirds linked to climate change, experts warn

November 8, 2018, University of Bath
Decline in shorebirds linked to climate change, experts warn
The 'double whammy' of fewer babies hatching and decline in the survival of adults has had a devastating effect on population numbers of species such as the critically endangered Spoonbill Sandpiper (Calidris pygmea). Credit: Pavel Tomkovich

Climate change could be responsible for a substantial decline in populations of shorebirds, say researchers from the Milner Centre for Evolution at the University of Bath, following a study published in Science analysing population data over a period of 70 years.

Historically, the rates of nest predation—eggs being stolen from nests by predators—are higher in the tropics, presumably due to higher variability of potential predators.

To counter this, shorebirds such as plovers and sandpipers migrate to the Arctic to lay their eggs as a safe place in which to build their nests and raise their young. Tropical birds, on the other hand, tend to have longer lifespans and longer periods of seasonal reproduction so their populations can generally withstand higher nest predation.

However an international team of researchers, including researchers from the Universities of Bath and Sheffield, have found that rates of daily nest predation in the Arctic have increased threefold in the last 70 years.

Rates of daily nest predation in the North Temperate Zone, which includes Europe, most of Asia and North America, have doubled.

Other studies have shown that over the same period, the survival of adult shorebirds has decreased due to habitat deterioration or hunting.

This "double whammy" of fewer babies hatching and decline in the survival of adults has had a devastating effect on population numbers, with species such as the Spoonbill Sandpiper (Calidris pygmea) becoming critically endangered.

Decline in shorebirds linked to climate change, experts warn
The 'double whammy' of fewer babies hatching and decline in the survival of adults has had a devastating effect on population numbers of species such as the critically endangered Spoonbill Sandpiper (Calidris pygmea). Credit: Pavel Tomkovich

The authors of the study in Science analysed data from 38,191 nests of 111 species in 149 locations across all continents.

The data suggest that the marked increase in nest predation in the Arctic and North Temperate Zone, in contrast to a smaller change in the tropics and Southern hemisphere, is linked to climate change.

The reasons for the increase in nest predation however are still unclear. The authors suggest it could be due to shift in the diet of predators towards eating more eggs instead of other food sources or perhaps change in species composition.

For example, lemmings, a key part of the Arctic food web have experienced a crash in numbers due to altered snow cover as a result of increased ambient temperature instability over several decades. With a lack of lemmings at many Arctic locations, predators may be searching for alternative prey in bird nests.

The authors also suggest that changes in vegetation or changes in behaviour or distribution of such as foxes may also be a factor contributing to the increased predation of shorebird nests.

Professor Tamás Székely, Royal Society Wolfson Research Merit Award holder from the Milner Centre for Evolution at the University of Bath, said: "These findings are alarming.

"The Earth is a fragile planet with complex ecosystems, thus changes in predator-prey interactions can lead to cascading effects through the food web with detrimental consequences for many organisms thousands of kilometres away.

Decline in shorebirds linked to climate change, experts warn
The study linked climate change to a threefold increase in daily nest predation in the Arctic over the last 70 years. Credit: Pavel Tomkovich
"Migration of shorebirds from the Arctic to the tropics is one of the largest movements of biomass in the world. But with increased nest predation, the babies are no longer making this journey with their parents.

"This could be the last nail in the coffin for critically endangered species such as the Spoonbill Sandpiper."

Professor Robert Freckleton, Head of Department for Animal and Plant Sciences at the University of Sheffield, said: "What is particularly striking about these results is that it is clear that nest losses to predators have risen really quickly in the Arctic over the past 20 years.

"The precise mechanisms are probably quite complex, but overall it looks like changes in climate are playing a leading role in driving such changes both in the Arctic and at a global scale as well.

"This is particularly threatening for this group of birds as large numbers of species are declining anyway—and many have formerly relied on the Arctic to provide relative safe breeding grounds."

Vojt?ch Kubelka, former Erasmus+ Ph.D. student at Bath University during 2015-2016, added:

"The Arctic, with recently elevated rates of nest predation, is no longer a safe harbour for breeding birds: on the contrary, the Arctic now represents an extensive ecological trap for migrating shorebirds from a predation perspective."

The study underlines the need for understanding the effects of not only for individuals and populations of specific species, but also for interactions between prey and predators in complex ecosystems.

Explore further: Seaside sparrows caught between predators and rising seas

More information: V. Kubelka el al., "Global pattern of nest predation is disrupted by climate change in shorebirds," Science (2018). science.sciencemag.org/cgi/doi … 1126/science.aat8695

Related Stories

Seaside sparrows caught between predators and rising seas

July 12, 2017

Sea-level rise may be a big problem for saltmarsh birds, but so is predation, and birds sometimes find themselves caught between a rock and a hard place: They can place their nests lower in the vegetation to avoid predators, ...

Mini video cameras offer peek at hard-to-observe bird behavior

September 12, 2018

Fledging behavior—when and why baby birds leave the nest—is something scientists know very little about. Rarely is someone watching a nest at just the right moment to see fledging happen. To get around this, the researchers ...

Can bird feeders do more harm than good?

December 7, 2016

Many bird lovers put out feeders full of seed for their feathered friends—but those feeders may also attract predators that eat eggs and nestlings. The researchers behind a new study in The Condor: Ornithological Applications ...

Earlier snowmelt prompting earlier breeding of Arctic birds

June 25, 2014

A new collaborative study that included the work of Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) biologists has revealed that migratory birds that breed in Arctic Alaska are initiating nests earlier in the spring, and that snowmelt ...

Mapping endangered red knots' remote breeding habitat

August 1, 2018

The rufa subspecies of Red Knot travels from its breeding grounds in the Canadian Arctic to its winter habitat in South America and back each year, an incredible 15,000 kilometers each way. Its numbers have fallen precipitously ...

Recommended for you

Replaying the tape of life: Is it possible?

November 8, 2018

How predictable is evolution? The answer has long been debated by biologists grappling with the extent to which history affects the repeatability of evolution.

Culture may explain why brains have become bigger

November 8, 2018

A theory called the cultural brain hypothesis could explain extraordinary increases in brain size in humans and other animals over the last few million years, according to a study published in PLOS Computational Biology by ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.