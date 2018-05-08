Removing predators doesn't guarantee bird safety

May 11, 2018, University of Queensland
Removing predators doesn't guarantee bird safety
Willy wagtails at Dryandra. Credit: University of Queensland

Removing introduced predators might not provide greater protection of nesting birds in Australia's temperate forests and woodlands, according to a new University of Queensland study.

UQ School of Biological Sciences researcher Graham Fulton's review of 300 scientific papers on nest predation has found that getting rid of medium-sized predators might actually increase attacks from smaller predators.

"In Australia, the introduction of foxes and cats, along with the reduction in dingo numbers is thought to have adversely impacted a range of smaller animals," he said.

Mr Fulton said areas where foxes were baited showed increased nesting success, but controlling fox numbers could increase the number of cats, which also target .

In turn, controlling cat numbers could empower smaller predators such as black rats or mice.

"But it's not only predators which are to blame, humans are too," he said.

 "Birds such as currawongs, grey butcherbirds, Australian magpies and crows have increased their range and numbers as a result of the clearing of forest and woodlands.  

"These same birds are known predators of nestlings and eggs."

He said more research was needed to improve the understanding of interactions between birds, their predators, and their habitats.

The study is published in Pacific Conservation Biology

Explore further: Reintroduced marsupials may pose new threat to ground–dwelling birds

More information: Graham R. Fulton. Avian nest predation in Australian temperate forest and woodland: a review, Pacific Conservation Biology (2018). DOI: 10.1071/PC17035

Related Stories

Predator control can have unintended consequences

January 24, 2018

Introduced predators pose threats to biodiversity and are implicated in the extinction of many native species. A new Mammal Review analysis of published studies highlights unintended outcomes of predator control programs ...

Seaside sparrows caught between predators and rising seas

July 12, 2017

Sea-level rise may be a big problem for saltmarsh birds, but so is predation, and birds sometimes find themselves caught between a rock and a hard place: They can place their nests lower in the vegetation to avoid predators, ...

Can bird feeders do more harm than good?

December 7, 2016

Many bird lovers put out feeders full of seed for their feathered friends—but those feeders may also attract predators that eat eggs and nestlings. The researchers behind a new study in The Condor: Ornithological Applications ...

Recommended for you

Researchers discover how corn breaks genetics laws

May 11, 2018

Modern genetics is based on the idea that genes are passed on to progeny in a predictable fashion, as first described by 19th-century Austrian botanist Gregor Mendel. He determined that genes exist in pairs, and each one ...

Scientists generate a high-quality wheat A genome sequence

May 11, 2018

Bread wheat (Triticum aestivum L.), feeding more than 35 percent of the human population and providing about 20 percent of calories and proteins consumed by humans, is a globally important crop due to its enhanced adaptability ...

How turning down the heat makes a baby turtle male

May 10, 2018

Boy or girl? For those who want to influence their baby's sex, superstition and folk wisdom offer no shortage of advice whose effectiveness is questionable at best—from what to eat to when to make love. But some animals ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.