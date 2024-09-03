The University of Queensland was founded in 1909. The student body for graduate and undergraduate is more than 37,000. The UQ is a premier research center for molecular biology and biomedical research. UQ is noted for its high-tech emphasis and research centers devoted to various high level research in cancer, cells and technology. Environmental research is another accomplishment of UQ.

Address Brisbane QLD 4072 Australia Website http://www.uq.edu.au/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Queensland

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed