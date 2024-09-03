The University of Queensland was founded in 1909. The student body for graduate and undergraduate is more than 37,000. The UQ is a premier research center for molecular biology and biomedical research. UQ is noted for its high-tech emphasis and research centers devoted to various high level research in cancer, cells and technology. Environmental research is another accomplishment of UQ.

Address
Brisbane QLD 4072 Australia
Website
http://www.uq.edu.au/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Queensland

Reef tourism encourages climate action, finds study

University of Queensland research has revealed that informing tourists visiting the Great Barrier Reef about climate impact doesn't negatively affect their experience and can help encourage climate action. The research was ...

Environment

Sep 3, 2024

What's next with AI in higher education?

Two years on from the release of ChatGPT and other generative AI language programs, schools and universities are continuing to grapple with how to manage the complex challenges and opportunities of the technology.

Education

Jul 11, 2024

