The University of Queensland was founded in 1909. The student body for graduate and undergraduate is more than 37,000. The UQ is a premier research center for molecular biology and biomedical research. UQ is noted for its high-tech emphasis and research centers devoted to various high level research in cancer, cells and technology. Environmental research is another accomplishment of UQ.
- Address
- Brisbane QLD 4072 Australia
- Website
- http://www.uq.edu.au/
- Wikipedia
- http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Queensland
