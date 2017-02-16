Study finds indications for recovery after ecosystem pollution

December 5, 2018, University of Konstanz
More diversity than before
European whitefish from Lake Constance. Credit: Reiner Eckmann

Environmental damage caused by human activity can reduce the number of plant and animal species dramatically. At the same time, very little is known about how biodiversity recovers after ecosystem pollution is curtailed and has been cleaned up. As was common in the mid-1900s, Lake Constance, one of the largest freshwater lakes in Europe, suffered from eutrophication, or nutrient contamination caused by agricultural and waste water run-off. A study by the universities in Konstanz and Glasgow has now revealed that one European whitefish species expanded its genetic variation through hybridization with other whitefish species during the period of eutrophication. The study, led by the Konstanz-based biologist Dr. Jasminca Behrmann Godel along with her colleague Dr. Kathryn R. Elmer from the University of Glasgow, was published in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution. This genetic mixture contributed to an expansion in biodiversity once the ecosystem recovered.

The diminished in Lake Constance due to eutrophication destroyed the and led to the extinction of two of the five whitefish species that had only existed in this lake as well as to the hybridization of the three remaining species. This had an impact on commercial fisheries in the lake. In the 1980s, concerted efforts to reduce eutrophication quickly re-established Lake Constance's original state.

Biologists examined the functional phenotypical and genomic variation of the European whitefish (gangfisch: Coregonus lavaretus macrophthalamus) in order to demonstrate that its biodiversity expanded within a short period of time after the ecosystem had recovered from nutrient contamination. In less than ten generations, the European whitefish developed a wide variation in the number of gill rakers—which are used to filter plankton from the water—thus rendering it able to occupy a broader ecological niche than before eutrophication. This is one of the fastest evolutionary rates ever recorded in the animal kingdom.

More diversity than before
View of Mainau Island. Credit: Jasminca Behrmann-Godel

The study presumes that this rapid niche expansion was made possible by that developed as a result of hybridization during the period of eutrophication. "This new diversity in European whitefish is variation within a species that does not replace the loss of biodiversity resulting from eutrophication," says Dr. Jasminca Behrmann-Godel.

The results demonstrate that functional variation can quickly recover once an ecosystem has been restored. The researchers think this potential could be dependent upon genetic architecture, the ecological context and evolutionary history.

Explore further: Biodiversity can promote ecosystem efficiency

More information: Arne Jacobs et al. Rapid niche expansion by selection on functional genomic variation after ecosystem recovery, Nature Ecology & Evolution (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41559-018-0742-9

Related Stories

Biodiversity can promote ecosystem efficiency

February 16, 2017

Humans influence evolution. In the case of whitefish in Swiss lakes, one consequence of this is replacement of a diversity of specialised species by fewer generalists. A recent analysis now suggests that communities of diverse ...

Watching new species evolve in real time

February 29, 2016

Sometimes evolution proceeds much more rapidly than we might think. Genetic analysis makes it possible to detect the earliest stages of species formation and to gain a better understanding of speciation processes. For example, ...

A surprise from the depths of the Swiss lakes

September 6, 2016

A good 250 experts from the scientific and water-management fields as well as government administration and politics are coming together to hear about new findings and trends in lake research today, Tuesday 6 September. They ...

Jurassic Park from a Swiss lake?

March 12, 2009

Ecological changes caused by humans affect natural biodiversity. For example, the eutrophication of Greifensee and Lake Constance in the 1970s and 1980s led to genetic changes in a species of water flea which was ultimately ...

Recommended for you

Honeybee protein keeps stem cells youthful

December 5, 2018

An active protein component of royal jelly helps honeybees create new queens. Stanford researchers have identified a similar protein in mammals, which keeps cultured embryonic stem cells pluripotent.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.