Nature Ecology & Evolution is a new online-only journal, publishing monthly from January 2017. We are interested in the best research from across the fields of ecology and evolutionary biology, with our broad scope ensuring that work published reaches the widest possible audience of scientists. We will also publish News & Views, Reviews, Comments, Features and a range of other content, that elaborate on significant advances and debates in the field and cover topical issues and societal implications.

Publisher
NPG
History
2017-
Website
http://www.nature.com/natecolevol/

Islands are engines of linguistic diversity, study shows

Islands drive language change and generate language diversity in similar ways to how they drive species diversity, according to research from The Australian National University (ANU) that analyzed languages from over 13,000 ...

Evolution

Sep 6, 2024

