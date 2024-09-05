The University of Konstanz (German: Universität Konstanz) is a university in the city of Konstanz in Baden-Württemberg, Germany. It was founded in 1966, and the main campus on the Gießberg was opened in 1972. As one of nine German Excellence Universities today University of Konstanz is counted among Germany's most prestigious institutions of higher learning. The University, situated on the shore of Lake Constance just four kilometers from the border with Switzerland, is consistently ranked among the top 200 Universities in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings (194th, as of 2011) . Over 10,000 students from close to 100 countries are enrolled at the university, while over 130 links to European partner universities and numerous exchange programmes facilitate global networking. All in all students can choose from more than 100 degree programs. It is particularly well known for its political science and law departments as well as for its mathematics, computer science, biology and psychology programmes. The sports programme at Konstanz University is among the best nationwide.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed