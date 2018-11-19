Team uncovers the underlying mechanisms of 3-D tissue formation

November 21, 2018, Kyoto University
Making an eye for you: Team uncovers the underlying mechanisms of 3D tissue formation

If you want to build an organ for transplant, you need to think in 3-D. Using stem cells, scientists are now able to grow parts of organs in the lab, but that is a far cry from constructing a fully-formed, functioning, three-dimensional organ.

For students of regenerative medicine and developmental biology, this is why understanding how cells bend and move to form organs and bodily is a hot topic. A team at Kyoto University's Institute for Frontier Life and Medical Sciences has now gained new understanding into how cells undergoing create the spherical structure of the eye.

Publishing in Science Advances, the team found that together form a primordial, cup-like structure—an 'optic cup'—by sensing mechanical forces resulting from the deformation of the entire tissue. "In the past, we succeeded in making the optic cup by culturing embryonic stem—ES—cells. To form a sphere, the tissue needed to first protrude from primordial brain tissue and then invaginate inside," explains first author Satoru Okuda.

"But how individual cells sensed and modulated themselves to form that shape had been unclear."

The team developed a computational simulation that calculates the formation of three-dimensional tissue structures. Using this knowledge and past experimental data, they constructed a virtual precursor eye and were able to predict the physics driving the sphere-forming cells.

Researchers developed a simulation that shows how cells act during the formation of the optic cup. The results were then validated in the lab. Credit: Kyoto University/Eiraku Lab

Their findings show that during optic cup formation, a cell differentiation pattern—pushing cells into the cup shape—is generated, causing a portion of the cells to spontaneously fold into the tissue. This caused by 'self-bending' propagates to the boundary region, where other cells sense the strain.

"The combination of the tissue deformation and the strain on the boundary of the optic cup generates a hinge that further pushes the bending cells," continues Okuda, "leading to the cup-like structure. The next step was to verify this prediction using actual ES cells."

Utilizing mouse ES in culture, the team applied mechanical strain on specific points and were pleased to detect the calcium responses, mechanical feedback, and cell shape changes they had predicted in the simulations.

These findings reveal a new role for in shaping organs, which is crucial in forming complex tissues, even in a petri dish. The team will continue to investigate these forces, seeking to continue advancing the field of regenerative medicine.

"While our research shows the possibility of controlling the shapes of organs made in vitro—using appropriate mechanical stimulation based on prediction—current techniques are still limited," concludes lead scientist Mototsugu Eiraku.

"We hope to improve the predictive accuracy of our simulations and recreate more complicated tissues and organs in the future."

Explore further: Optogenetics drives structure changes in tissues

More information: "Strain-triggered mechanical feedback in self-organizing optic-cup morphogenesis" Science Advances (2018). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aau1354 , http://advances.sciencemag.org/content/4/11/eaau1354

Related Stories

Optogenetics drives structure changes in tissues

November 16, 2018

In optogenetics, researchers use light to control protein activity. This technique allows them to alter the shape of embryonic tissue and to inhibit the development of abnormalities. Now, scientists in EMBL's De Renzis group ...

Measuring the hardness of living tissues without damage

May 15, 2018

When a fertilized egg is developing into a fetus, cell populations forming tissues are in a fluid state, and thus, the tissue can be easily deformed. Cells also generate mechanical forces during development that contribute ...

Researchers create a functional salivary gland organoid

October 11, 2018

A research group led by scientists from Showa University and the RIKEN Center for Biosystems Dynamics Research in Japan have, for the first time, succeeded in growing three-dimensional salivary gland tissue that, when implanted ...

The eyes have it

August 29, 2017

Our bodies, with all their different features and variations, are the result of well-orchestrated processes that dictate what and how cells develop into the organs and tissues that comprise our anatomy. Much of the information ...

Recommended for you

Team uncovers the underlying mechanisms of 3-D tissue formation

November 21, 2018

If you want to build an organ for transplant, you need to think in 3-D. Using stem cells, scientists are now able to grow parts of organs in the lab, but that is a far cry from constructing a fully-formed, functioning, three-dimensional ...

How do flying bees make perfect turns?

November 21, 2018

If you've ever lost your balance standing on a bus that takes a sharp turn at speed or felt your car skid when you drive around a corner too fast, you've experienced the effects of centrifugal force. Turning while simultaneously ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.