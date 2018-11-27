Scientists achieve direct electrocatalytic reduction of carbon dioxide, raising hopes for smart carbon capture

The CO2 reduction reaction takes place in the cathodic chamber shown on the right. Credit: Chemical Science Chemists at Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech) have proposed an innovative way to achieve carbon capture using a rhenium-based electrocatalytic system that is capable of reducing low-concentration CO 2 (even 1 percent) with high selectivity and durability, which could potentially enable direct utilization of CO 2 in exhaust gases from heavy industries.

Scientists are closer to finding effective ways to reduce CO 2 levels—a vital part of responding to climate change and energy efficiency challenges.

A study led by Osamu Ishitani of the Department of Chemistry, Tokyo Tech now demonstrates the advantages of applying electrocatalysis to capture low-concentration CO 2 .

In their study published in Chemical Science, Ishitani and colleagues including Hiromu Kumagai and Tetsuya Nishikawa drew on decades of work on honing the capabilities of a rhenium-based catalyst, and demonstrated its ability to reduce low-concentration CO 2 in the presence of a chemical called triethanolamine (TEOA).

Compared to many previous studies that have focused on reducing pure CO 2 , few have explored how to improve direct capture of low-concentration CO 2 —a topic that warrants further investigation, considering that plants harness low concentrations of CO 2 (about 400 ppm, that is 0.04 percent of the atmosphere) and exhaust gases from heavy industries typically contain low levels of CO 2 (around 3-13 percent).

Electrocatalytic reduction of low-concentration CO2 was achieved using a rhenium-based complex with high CO2-capturing ability. Credit: Chemical Science

By avoiding the need for additional energy-consuming condensation processes, their strategy, if scaled up, could provide a more viable, environmentally friendly solution to CO 2 capture in many settings.

In a series of experiments to assess electrocatalytic activity, the researchers found that at a CO 2 concentration of 1 percent, the rhenium-based catalyst showed very high selectivity (94 percent) towards carbon monoxide (CO) formation.

A likely reason behind the high performance, the researchers say, is the efficient insertion of CO 2 into the rhenium-oxygen bond.

The researchers aim to continue systematically investigating promising strategies to help reduce real-world CO 2 levels.

Explore further: CO2 shortage—why can't we just pull carbon dioxide out of the air?

More information: Hiromu Kumagai et al, Electrocatalytic reduction of low concentration CO2, Chemical Science (2018). DOI: 10.1039/C8SC04124E

