Chemists produce and test novel solid oxide electrolysis cell

September 20, 2018, Ural Federal University
water
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Researchers of the Institute of Chemical Engineering of Ural Federal University and the Institute of High-temperature Electrochemistry (Ural Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences have developed new electrochemical cells for the electrolysis of water in the presence of carbon dioxide. The findings were published in the Journal of Materials Chemistry A.

"A novel solid oxide cell based on high-performance and CO2-tolerant , a proton-conducting electrolyte and an oxygen electrode was successfully fabricated and tested," says the article. "Unusual characteristics leading to enhanced improvement were observed for this cell when the reducing atmosphere was enriched with CO2."

The authors also proposed a possible mechanism by which this behavior may be explained. The results of the study show that the cells work better under "hard" conditions, with an increased concentration of CO2.

If electrolysis occurs in the presence of , some of the electrons are used for the recovery of the substance. Then the result of the electrolysis is the so-called synthesis gas, a mixture of hydrogen and carbon monoxide. Synthesis gas is something like a semi-finished fuel. It can, for example, be further converted into liquid hydrocarbons. Obtaining by water electrolysis is a promising process that makes it possible to get rid of carbon dioxide and produce fuel. Scientists are now developing similar cells that could work from solar energy, making the process twice as environmentally friendly.

The purpose of the study conducted by the chemists of UrFU and UB RAS was to choose the best solid electrolyte for cells. This material should provide good proton conductivity and be stable in an atmosphere of CO2 at a temperature of 700 °C. As a result of the study, the authors obtained a material with higher conductivity provided by the fact that less protons were "stuck" at the boundaries of the grains (individual crystals in the polycrystalline material), thereby making the final cells work better. Stability was also high: In 10 hours of operation, the cells lost as little as 0.7 percent of efficiency. However, for industrial use, this parameter has yet to be improved.

Moreover, the demonstrated even better performance under the "harder" conditions, when the atmosphere was further enriched with dioxide. The excess of CO2 inhibited some unwanted processes, which resulted in optimum resistance and current density, that is, better cell efficiency.

Explore further: New technology improves hydrogen manufacturing

More information: Nikolay Danilov et al, CO2-promoted hydrogen production in a protonic ceramic electrolysis cell, Journal of Materials Chemistry A (2018). DOI: 10.1039/C8TA05820B

Related Stories

New technology improves hydrogen manufacturing

September 4, 2018

Industrial hydrogen is closer to being produced more efficiently, thanks to findings outlined in a new paper published by Idaho National Laboratory researchers. In the paper, Dr. Dong Ding and his colleagues detailed advances ...

Transforming carbon dioxide

August 21, 2018

A team of researchers at the University of Delaware's Center for Catalytic Science and Technology (CCST) has discovered a novel two-step process to increase the efficiency of carbon dioxide (CO2) electrolysis, a chemical ...

A step closer to sustainable energy from seawater

August 10, 2018

The research group led by Leiden chemist Marc Koper has discovered a catalyst that minimizes the production of chlorine gas during salt water electrolysis. The invention can enable the direct production of hydrogen from seawater. ...

Power-to-gas facility with high efficiency

March 2, 2018

The natural gas network may serve as a buffer for weather-dependent electricity from the wind and sun. This requires economically efficient processes to use electricity for the production of chemical energy carriers. The ...

Tests prove electrolytic cells are stable at 850 degrees

February 17, 2014

Siemens researchers have demonstrated the long-term stability of ceramic electrolytic cells that are used to produce hydrogen. The results represent a step in the development of new energy storage systems. The use of electricity ...

Recommended for you

Plug-and-play technology automates chemical synthesis

September 20, 2018

Designing a new chemical synthesis can be a laborious process with a fair amount of drudgery involved—mixing chemicals, measuring temperatures, analyzing the results, then starting over again if it doesn't work out.

Commercially relevant bismuth-based thin film processing

September 20, 2018

Developing materials suitable for use in optoelectronic devices is currently a very active area of research. The search for materials for use in photoelectric conversion elements has to be carried out in parallel with developing ...

A game of pool in the live cell

September 20, 2018

Cells need to react to environmental changes and maintain a balanced system of signaling cascades within the cell. Proteins outside of the cell, on the cellular surface, inside the cellular membrane, and within the cell orchestrate ...

Nucleation a boon to sustainable nanomanufacturing

September 19, 2018

Calcium carbonate is found nearly everywhere, in sidewalk cement, wall paint, antacid tablets and deep underground. Engineers at Washington University in St. Louis have used a unique set of state-of-the-art imaging techniques ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.