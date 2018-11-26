November 26, 2018

Dead fish to power Norwegian cruise liners

Soon, the cuts that don't make it onto the table will be used to make a biogas for cruise ships
Soon, the cuts that don't make it onto the table will be used to make a biogas for cruise ships

Norwegian cruise operator Hurtigruten plans to use dead fish to power some of its ships, it said on Monday, as it seeks to reduce its pollution and climate change impact.

Leftover from Norway's large fishing industry will be mixed with other organic waste to make a liquified to be used instead of heavy fuel oil, said Hurtigruten, which runs cruises to the Arctic and Antarctica, among other locations.

"What others see as a problem, we see as a resource and a solution," the company's chief executive Daniel Skjeldam said.

"By introducing biogas as fuel for , Hurtigruten will be the first cruise company to power ships with fossil-free fuel," he added.

The first biogas ship could be ready as soon as the end of next year, according to spokesman Rune Thomas Ege.

The company aims to have six of its 17 ships capable of using a combination of biogas, batteries and liquified natural gas, the cleanest of fossil fuels, by 2021.

Norway, which already has buses that run on biogas, has large fishing and forestry industries which produce vast amounts of organic waste.

The announcement comes as the cruise sector faces heavy criticism for its climate footprint and its impact on air quality.

A large cruise ship powered by highly-polluting heavy fuel oil emits almost as many daily as one million cars, according to German environmental group Nabu.

On Monday, a French court fined cruise company P&O and its US captain 100,000 euros ($114,000) for knowingly using with excessive sulphur levels, the first such ruling in France.

Norway has a "zero emission" target for cruise ships and ferries navigating its fjords listed as world heritage sites by UNESCO by 2026 at the latest.

Hurtigruten, which aims to become carbon neutral by 2050, has ordered three hybrid battery/diesel vessels which the company said will be "the first cruise ships in the world that will be able to operate completely emission free for periods of time".

The spokesman said that is "and something deemed almost impossible just a few years back".

The first of those three should enter into service in May 2019.

© 2018 AFP

Citation: Dead fish to power Norwegian cruise liners (2018, November 26) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-11-dead-fish-power-norwegian-cruise.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

French court fines P&O captain over polluting fuel
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Analyzing Pulse Height vs. Time Response of a Scintillator Detector in Front of a Pulsed X-Ray Source

Sep 5, 2024

Why Are MCNP Photons Getting Lost?

Sep 5, 2024

radioactive iodine - risk of exposure

Sep 4, 2024

Low energy Photon Simulation in MCNP

Aug 31, 2024

Approval from China’s State Council to add four AP1000 plants

Aug 31, 2024

Another SMR on the Horizon

Aug 30, 2024

More from Nuclear Engineering

Load comments (0)