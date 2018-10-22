Researchers report strategy for preventing the anthrax bacterium from absorbing iron

October 23, 2018, Technical University Munich
New agent against anthrax
Scientists have developed an innovative strategy for preventing the anthrax bacterium from absorbing iron. Credit: Skerra / TUM

A team led by Professor Arne Skerra at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) has developed an innovative strategy for preventing the anthrax bacterium from absorbing iron, which is crucial for its survival. It does so by neutralizing a special iron complexing agent produced by the bacterium. Because the anthrax pathogen only spreads in the body when it receives access to the essential element, this is expected to provide an effective treatment against the life-threatening infection.

Anthrax is a disease caused by bacteria. Although the pathogen responsible for anthrax can be treated with antibiotics, the toxin it releases in the body is particularly dangerous. If the infection is recognized too late, it is often lethal.

The anthrax pathogen can survive in the soil for decades in the form of spores. Grazing livestock, such as cows or sheep, ingest the spores and become infected with anthrax. Persons who work with these livestock animals or with animal products may become infected; however, it is very rare for anthrax to occur in animal herds in Germany today.

Furthermore, humans may also become infected with the illness if the meat of infected animals is not sufficiently heated. In late August of this year, livestock in the southeast of France became infected with anthrax—the most serious outbreak in 20 years, according to the French media. Populations of chimpanzees and gorillas living in the wild are also endangered by anthrax.

Today, anthrax constitutes a global threat primarily due to its potential use as a bioweapon. In 2001, several letters with were distributed in the United States of America. Five people died at the time.

Inactivation of the iron transporter

Just like any cell in the body, bacteria require the essential trace element iron. However, in body fluids, iron is tightly bound to proteins, and is therefore not readily available. Accordingly, bacteria produce special complexing agents called siderophores (iron carriers) in order to bind the few available iron ions and subsequently absorb them via their own import systems. The human immune system prevents this via a protein that circulates in the blood called siderocalin. It has a high affinity for common iron siderophores and scavenges them, allowing them to be removed via the kidneys.

Petrobactin is a peculiar iron carrier produced by the anthrax pathogen which is not recognized by siderocalin. The aim of Prof. Skerra from the Department of Biological Chemistry was to disable this anthrax siderophore, thereby inhibiting the reproduction of the anthrax pathogen. With the aid of Anticalin technology, which was developed by his department, he and his team were able to reconstruct the body's own siderocalin. The result was "petrocalin," which is able to neutralize the anthrax pathogen's siderophore.

"The newly developed petrocalin captures petrobactin, thereby depriving the anthrax pathogen of access to vital and acting as a protein antibiotic," says Skerra. "In collaboration with Professor Siegfried Scherer from the Department of Microbial Ecology, we have been able to demonstrate that this approach works in bacterial cultures."

Skerra's strategy opens up a new avenue of treatment for infections by effectively suppressing the spread of the bacterium in the patient's body. The biochemical and protein structure analyses will be published by Skerra and his colleagues in the internationally renowned journal Angewandte Chemie, also providing insight into the molecular mechanisms.

Explore further: France begins vaccinating cows, sheep against anthrax

More information: Martin Dauner et al, Reprogramming Human Siderocalin To Neutralize Petrobactin, the Essential Iron Scavenger of Anthrax Bacillus, Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2018). DOI: 10.1002/anie.201807442

Related Stories

FDA issues final guidance on inhalational anthrax

June 1, 2018

(HealthDay)—Final guidance has been issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to assist in the development of drugs for the prevention of inhalational anthrax for individuals who may have been exposed but who have ...

New finding points way to foiling anthrax's tricks

November 30, 2006

University of California, Berkeley, chemists have discovered a trick that anthrax bacteria use to make an end run around the body's defenses, but which may turn out to be their Achilles' heel.

Recommended for you

Inexpensive chip-based device may transform spectrometry

October 23, 2018

Spectrometers—devices that distinguish different wavelengths of light and are used to determine the chemical composition of everything from laboratory materials to distant stars—are large devices with six-figure price ...

Self-assembling silicone-based polymers

October 23, 2018

Scientists at Tokyo Institute of Technology, RIKEN and Tohoku University have developed a silicone polymer chain that can self-assemble into a 3-D periodic structure. They achieved this by using their recently reported self-assembling ...

Cheminformatics approaches to creating new hair dyes

October 23, 2018

Finding the next generation of safer hair dyes may be as simple as going to the library – in this case, NC State's Max Weaver Dye Library. The dye library, donated by the Eastman Chemical Company, contains nearly 100,000 ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.