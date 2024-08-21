The Technische Universität München (TUM; University of Technology, Munich; Technical University of Munich) is a research university with campuses in Munich, Garching, and Weihenstephan. It is a member of TU9, an incorporated society of the largest and most notable German institutes of technology. The European Commission compiled a list of the 22 universities in the EU with the highest scientific impact. This ranking was compiled as part of the Third European Report on Science & Technology Indicators, prepared by the Directorate General for Science and Research of the European Commission in 2003 (updated 2004). By this ranking, the EU's top two research universities are Cambridge and Oxford followed by Eindhoven (Netherlands) and Technical University Munich (Germany) at 3rd and 4th places respectively. By QS World Rankings 2011/12, TUM is ranked 54th (overall) and 29th (in Engineering & Technology) in the world. By Academic Ranking of World Universities also known as Shanghai Ranking, TUM is ranked 1st in Germany and 47th (overall) in the world.

Address
Arcisstrasse 21, Munich, Bavaria, Germany
Website
http://www.tum.de/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Technical_University_Munich

Technical University Munich

More academic freedom leads to more innovation, reports study

In many countries, scientists have experienced a loss of academic freedom in recent years. This trend has been criticized on the basis of fundamental principles. However, there has been no research to date on whether the ...

Education

Aug 21, 2024

0

378

Planning the urban climate of the future

What a tree needs to grow and how it affects its surroundings vary from species to species. This makes it increasingly important for cities to adapt the urban tree cover to local conditions.

Environment

Aug 6, 2024

1

1

Tipping points: Understanding the green Sahara's collapse

Abrupt shifts within complex systems such as the Earth's climate system are extremely hard to predict. Researchers at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) and the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) have ...

Earth Sciences

Jun 17, 2024

0

57

